How to Downgrade from iOS 15 to 14 or 13?

Although a new software update can benefit your phone in many ways, there are always some downsides as well. Suddenly you might notice that some apps stop working or are crashing and lagging. Your phone might run at a slower pace than usual. Additionally, you might not even like some of the new changes.



If you’re having such issues with the latest iOS version, you can opt for downgrading to the previous iOS version. Usually, switching back to an older version of the iOS mostly depends on your preferences rather than needs.

But, in some cases, rolling back to the previous iOS can also act as a solution to some errors. Nevertheless, let’s get into more details on how to downgrade from iOS 15 to an older version.

Is It Safe to Downgrade iOS?

It is fairly safe to downgrade your iOS version by taking the necessary steps carefully on safe platforms like iTunes. However, if you opt for other unauthorized ways, like jailbreaking, your phone might face permanent damages.

Can I Downgrade from iOS 15 to 14?

After every release of the new iOS version, Apple only allows you to downgrade to an older iOS update for two weeks. Every iOS update file must have Apple’s digital signature to verify its integrity.

So, after the two-week period, Apple removes its signatures from the older iOS update files, which means you can’t restore them on your phone. Although you can install the unsigned IPSW file, you can’t use it on your device even when using a credible platform like iTunes.

Additionally, you can only install the older iOS version that was just before the latest update. For example, as of right now, the latest iOS version is 15.5. So, the only previous iOS update file that you can install is 15.4.1.

So, since the iOS 14 version update file is relatively old, there’s no authorized way to restore it on your iPhone. However, you can still install and restore the iOS 15.4.1 version.



Doing so can still help you eliminate some bugs or such issues caused by the latest iOS version.

How to Downgrade from iOS 15.5 to 15.4?

Since you’ll lose your new data while rolling back to an older iOS version, it’s best to back up your iPhone first. To backup your iPhone, you can follow these steps:

Go to Settings. Tap on your Apple profile and then select iCloud. Tap on iCloud backup.

Make sure the backup option is turned on.



Then, you’ll need to reset your settings. Doing so will prevent any future errors like bugs or apps crashing. Your phone will now automatically restart. Then, you can continue following the steps below:

Using iTunes

Since you can upgrade your iOS from the iTunes app on your PC, you can also downgrade your software version. Here are the steps you can take:

Connect your iPhone to your PC and open iTunes. Click on Trust iPhone. Now, go to any browser and visit IPSW Downloads. This is where you can find all the software update files, like the new or old iOS versions, and download them for your particular device. You can choose from many devices to install software updates. So, click on iPhone first from the Choose a Product section.

On the next page, select your iPhone models, like iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 pro. You’ll now see a new page where you can view all the signed IPSWs. Click on iOS 15.4.1.

Scroll down and click on the Download option.

On the iTunes app, you can finish backing up all your data. To proceed with steps to downgrade your iOS, you’ll need to turn off the Find My option on your phone. Now, go to iTunes and click on Restore iPhone. You can now select the IPSW file you downloaded.

iTunes will ask you to verify your action. So, click on Restore to confirm.

The restoration process will now begin. Meanwhile, your iPhone will now restart.

Note: If you’re using a Macbook, you can connect your iPhone and find it inside Finder instead of iTunes. Click on Trust and then proceed with the same steps above.