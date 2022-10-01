How to Downgrade Windows 11 to 10

Windows 11 comes with tons of new features and design overhauls; however, not everyone might prefer it. If you too are hooked on Windows 10, Microsoft does give an option to revert. But the catch is you can revert back only within 10 days of upgrading to Windows 11 using that feature.

You can easily downgrade to Windows 10 within the trial period from the Recovery options. If this feature is not available to you, you can perform a clean install to downgrade. Today, we will discuss these processes in detail and help you get back to Windows 10.

How to Downgrade Windows Your Windows Version?

As discussed earlier, there are mainly two ways to downgrade to Windows 10; Using the Recovery options or performing a fresh Windows install.

Using Recovery Option

The recovery options in Windows allow you to reset the PC to the default configurations and also revert to the previous builds. If you have upgraded to Windows 11 recently, you can also downgrade to Windows 10 using this feature.

Note: This solution will only work within 10 days of Windows 11 upgrade. You have to use another method in case the trial period has exceeded.

Press Windows + I to open up Settings. Go to System > Recovery. Under Recovery options, click on the Go back button. Give the reason for going back and Click on Next. You will have an option to check for updates; ignore it and Click on No, thanks. Follow the prompt, and at last, click on Go back to Windows 10.

If you are well within the 10 days trial period, you can extend this time to 60 days and use the recovery option to downgrade at any moment during that time.

Press Windows Key + X and open Windows Terminal (Admin). Now, Use this command

dism.exe /online /Get-OSUninstallWindow You will get the details about the days remaining for you to be able to downgrade to Windows 10. Now, run this command to extend this trial period to 60 days.

DISM /Online /Set-OSUninstallWindow /Value:60

Reinstall Windows 10

If you are unable to use the Go back feature due to the end of the trial period, you can also downgrade by clean installing Windows 10. This process will delete all of your files. Therefore, it is advised that you back up your files before performing the Windows 10 installation.

Download the Windows Media Creation Tool. Run the file and follow the prompt. Select Create installation media for another PC option when asked and click on Next.

Now, Select the ISO file option and Click on Next. Locate the directory where you want to download the ISO. It will start downloading the ISO file.

Once you have completed the download of the iso file, click on Finish. Now, let’s move on to how to install Windows 10 using the ISO.

Navigate to the ISO file you just downloaded and right-click on it. Select Mount. This will open the .iso file. Run the setup file. Follow the prompt, and it will start preparing for the installation. Click on Install, and the Windows 10 setup process will start. The computer will restart several times during the installation. Once the process is completed, you will have Windows 10 installed. Make all the configurations to Windows 10, and you are ready to go.

Using Bootable Media

You can clean install Windows 10 by creating a bootable media as well. If you have upgraded to Windows 11 by performing a clean install, then you need to do the same to downgrade to Windows 10 as well.

All you need is Bootable media ( for instance, a USB drive) and the ISO file of Windows 10. It is again advised that you back up your files before you perform this installation.