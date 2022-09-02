How to Download and Use Google Fonts?

Are you tired of using the same set of in-built fonts on your documents? If yes, Google Fonts provide a wide range of stylized fonts that can make your documents appear unique. They are compatible across different mediums, providing an enriching textual experience.

Likewise, the fonts are free to download and use as per your will. So, we have compiled a list of methods to download, install, and use Google Fonts on your computer.

How to Download Google Fonts?

The process of downloading Google Fonts is like a walk in the park. With a stable internet connection and a computer, anyone can download Google fonts. The font folder from the Google Fonts site is smaller in size. Meanwhile, the one that you download from GitHub amounts to more than 1GB since it contains a huge collection of Google fonts.

From Google Fonts

One of the very first sites to download Google fonts is the Google Fonts site, the official site for Google fonts.

First, visit the Google Fonts site. You will see a list of fonts on the screen. Click on your desired font style. Now, select the Download family option. You will see this option on the top right side of the screen.



From GitHub

As an alternative, you can also download Google fonts through the GitHub page.

Go to the GitHub Page. Then, click on Code. From the expanded menu, choose the Download ZIP option.



How to Install Google Fonts

Once the font file is downloaded from Google Fonts, GitHub, or another website, you need to install the font on your computer. Doing so will only then enable you to use it in various applications.

On Windows

Head to the downloaded font file location. Unzip the file and extract all the files. Now, open the folder and right-click the font name. Then, select the Install option. On Windows 11, first, you need to select Show More Options to get to the Install option. Alternatively, you can double-click the font and click Install.



Note: To install Google Fonts, you need to be a system administrator.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps:

Press Windows key+ I keys to open Settings. Choose Personalization.

Click on Fonts from the left sidebar. Now, drag and drop the .tff file to Drag and drop to install section. It is beneath the Add fonts option.

Once you do this, you will see the new font in the Available fonts section.

You can check out our other article to get a piece of comprehensive knowledge about installing fonts on Windows 10 and 11.

On Mac

Once the font file is downloaded, open Finder. Then, choose the Downloads option from the left panel. Select the font folder. Now, double-click the font file name.

After that, select the Install Font.

Alternatively,

Press the Command and Space keys to open the Spotlight. Type Font Book and press Return to open the same app.

Now, drag and drop the entire font folder or a specific .ttf file to Font Book.

How to Use Google Fonts

Once you download and install the Google fonts on your computer, the last thing you need to do is try it out in different applications and other works.

Here is how you can use Google Fonts on different apps.

On Windows Application

Open WordPad on your PC. Then, click the font menu on the font section in the File ribbon. A drop-down menu with a font list will appear. Either scroll down and select the new font or type the font name and select it.



On Mac Application

Open TextEdit. Then, choose the Format option from the top menu. Now, select Make Rich Text.

The font menu will appear on your TextEdit app. Next, select the font name, and the expanded menu with the font list will display.

Choose your desired Google Font.

On HTML and CSS

You can also use Google fonts to customize the text on your website. You can try out the method below.