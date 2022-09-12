If you have a Roku TV, you might not have many channels that come along with your Roku subscription. But, you can still access extensive lists of free and premium channels on your Roku devices. You can download your preferred apps and enjoy streaming your favorite channel on your Roku TV.

Since many users are confused about downloading apps on your Roku TV, we will guide you with simple steps on how to do it in this article.

How to Download Apps on Roku TV?

There are several ways you can download apps on your Roku TV. You can do it directly from your Roku TV or the mobile app. You can add both free or premium listed channels to your device. Moreover, when you download channels via Roku mobile app or website, you are adding them to your Roku account. Therefore, you can access the channel on your Roku TV too.

Points to be Noted If you cannot download the listed channels, it might not support your Roku device or the channel might not be listed due to geographical restrictions.

Your Roku device will check for newly downloaded channels on your Roku account and install it automatically every 24 hours on your devices. Therefore, it might not appear on your device instantly.

You could perform a system update on your Roku Device if you want to use the installed app immediately.

For users having a PIN on their Roku account, you might be prompted to enter PIN to continue installing channels.

If you are downloading a free channel, it will install immediately. However, if the channel is premium, you will be prompted to pay prior to download.

From Roku TV

You can download the app directly on your Roku TV from the Streaming Channels menu. The steps work for both Roku TV and Roku Streaming sticks. After downloading the app, you can locate the channel on your Roku Home screen.

Here are the steps for it.

To open the Home menu on your Roku TV, press the Home button on your remote

Choose the Streaming Channels option

Now, using the Rewind and Fast Forward buttons on your Roku remote, you can browse through the channels list. Or you can search the channels from the Search box.

For more details about the selected channel, press OK button Then, choose Add Channel or Buy $ X.XXX option to download it.



From Mobile App

The Roku app is available on both Android and iOS devices. So, if you have one, you can also download apps from your mobile. The steps are quite simple, as you can add channels by navigating the Channel store.

Moreover, even though you are downloading the app on your mobile, you can still stream it on all your Roku devices with your account. This happens because Roku will add the downloaded apps to your Roku account. Thus, you can access it while streaming on your Roku TV too.

Check out the steps for it below.

Firstly, install the Roku app if you haven’t yet (Depending on your device, you can install it from App Store or Google Play Store) Launch Roku app and log in to your account From the navigation menu, tap on Channels On the top menu, go to Channel Store

If prompted, enter your Login credentials to access the store. Then, you can browse the apps. From the channel lists, highlight the one you want to add to your Roku. Then, select Add option

You can follow the prompted on-screen process to complete the installation

From Web

If the Roku app does not support your mobile, another way to download the new apps is from the Roku website. You can log in to your Roku account on your mobile’s or PC’s web browser. As mentioned above, you will have access to the newly downloaded application on your Roku TV as Roku will add it to your account.

You can follow the given steps below.