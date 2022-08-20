How to Download Entire Website?

Imagine you’re reading a long article on a website, but you suddenly have to leave for a trip. Any interruption while reading a good article is not something you enjoy.

Since it requires an active internet connection to access and read articles on the webpage, you would ideally want to save or download a webpage instead.

But, how do you go about downloading an entire website on your device? In this article, we will explore possible ways to download a website.

Can We Download an Entire Website?

The simple answer to this query is that it depends upon the website. Because, majorly, there are two types of sites:

Static: Static websites have their DOM files stored in the server with content already written on them.

Dynamic: The content of dynamic sites is generated in real-time through the backend process when an IP request is made.

You might have guessed. It’s easier to download static websites as they have a limited number of pages. According to scale, dynamic websites may have an infinite number of pages, making downloading even harder.

How to Download a Single Webpage at Once?

Modern browsers are packed with features to save the viewed webpage. So, if you want to download a single-page website, the methods mentioned below can help you do so:

Built-In Save Page Feature

Browsers provide us with an inbuilt feature to download web pages for offline use. Many of them download it in pdf form. Though downloading multiple pages would be problematic, this feature will work best for single-page static websites.

Let’s proceed to save a webpage using Google Chrome.

On Windows

Search the link in the address bar of whichever page you want to download. Then, click anywhere on the web page once, and press Ctrl + S. This will download a copy of the HTML file of the webpage. A dialog box will appear to save the webpage and locate wherever you want.

Rename as desired and click the Save button.

You can relocate the file and open it when you want to read it offline.

On Mac

The procedure is identical to the desktop, except the keys pressed on Mac are command + S.

On Android

Open Google Chrome and go to the website. Click on the three vertically aligned dot menus. Now tap on the Download icon situated between the bookmark(star) and info icons.



To open it, you can go to the Downloads section in the browser.

Save Webpage as PDF

Browsers also have the feature to print a webpage as hardcopy. Using that feature, we can save a webpage in PDF form before being printed. We’ll show you how to use this feature with steps using Google Chrome.

On Desktop

Go to the desired webpage, and press Ctrl+P. Expand the Destination menu’s dropdown. Choose Save as PDF.

Click on the Save button. Select any location, rename the file and Save.

On Mac(Safari)

As different versions of macOS may have different steps to save a webpage as a PDF. You can have a look at yours on Apple’s Support website.

On Android

Click on the three vertical dots menu after opening the webpage you want to save. Choose the Share… option.

Scroll bottom menu to the left and select Print.

Save as PDF from the top left dropdown.

Click on the Blue PDF icon on the top right corner of the document. Select a folder, rename the pdf and click on the Save button.

For iPhone (Safari)

After you open the site you want to download, click on the Share icon. Scroll the list to the left side and choose, Create PDF. Tap on the Done button in the top left corner. Select Save File to… Tap the desired directory and click on Add at the top-right.

How to Download an Entire Website?

The built-in browser features are simple to execute, but downloading a multipage website can be tedious. So, Below are some tools to download an entire website for offline use:

Using Wget Tool

There’s a command line in Linux operating systems to download or mirror an entire website on your PC. Later, it was made as a CUI-based free software package compatible with any operating system. It is currently under the public license of gnu.org, meaning its source code is available for everyone.

Let’s begin by installing Wget on your device:

On Windows

Here are steps to follow to run wget command on your computer:

Download the executable file of wget , topmost in the table consist of the latest version. Open the file location, right-click on the file, and select cut or copy. Go to the location C:\Windows\System32 within the file explorer.

Click once in any open space, and then right-click. Choose Paste, the exe file will paste to the System32 folder. You may need to provide admin permission. Click on Continue. Now, press the Windows + R button Type cmd , and hit Enter. Then, use commands as per the Using Wget Commands section below.

On Mac

To run Wget on Mac OS, we’ll use an open-source package manager called HomeBrew. And then, it will help to install Wget on Mac. Follow the steps below:

Press the command + space keys. Type Terminal in the spotlight and open. Run the command:

/bin/bash -c “$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)” Provide your password and return. Now, install Wget by executing this command:

brew install wget

On Linux

Most Linux-based Operating Systems have this command line by default. But if you haven’t, it can be installed through command lines, it’s apt-get install wget for Ubuntu.



Running Wget Commands

After you successfully install wget on your device, run the command wget once. If it returns ‘missing URL,’ it’s all good to go.

The basic command lines for all the OS are the same. To download a webpage, first copy the url of the webpage and type wget followed by the url, as a command.

For instance, with wget www.someth.com/index.html , you can specify a folder with the -P between the command.

For example: wget -P :C\Downloads www.someth.com/index.html would save the downloaded webpage to the Downloads folder. However, the folder where you’re downloading shouldn’t have another folder within it.

To download an entire website, you will need to add the keyword --mirror in the middle, like, wget – mirror www.someth.com

Using HTTrack Tool

There are other extensive tools for the purpose. One of the widely used open source tools is HTTrack. It is free and open-source as well. Moreover, unlike Wget, it also has got GUI. First, let’s jump to install HTTrack on your device:

On Windows

Download HTTrack for Windows. Locate the .exe file where you downloaded, and run it by double clicking. Follow the on-screen instructions to install it.



On Mac

Run the command in Terminal:

/bin/bash -c “$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)” To install httrack, you can run: brew install httrack Run the command webhttrack to launch it in GUI mode in a browser.

On Linux(Ubuntu)

Type the command sudo apt-get install httrack webhttrack To launch httrack, you can execute the command: webhttrack .

Use HTTrack(GUI)

After you enter either the software or web version of HTTrack, follow the steps to download the website:

Choose the preferred language and click on the Next button. Enter Project Name and choose the location within Base path:

Click on Add a URL… button.

Put the url of the website you want to download and OK. Click on the Next button and then the Finish.

Use Other Tools

If you want to skip freebies, you can utilize other paid third-party tools like SurfOnline, Website eXtractor(Freemium), etc.