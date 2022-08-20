Pinterest is one of the most famous media used to share pins and ideas. It is quite common for us to download Pinterest images and use them as a reference for the future.

Unlike any other social media, downloading images from Pinterest is very easy.

Here, we will learn to download images from Pinterest and provide you with some alternative methods when this feature isn’t working.

How to Download Images From Pinterest?

Downloading images from Pinterest is almost the same on all devices. Before we get into this article, ensure you have already made an account for Pinterest. Whether you use an application or website, you can follow the steps below and download an image to your device.

For Computers

Pinterest lets you download images on your computer without any effort. Follow the below steps to download a picture from Pinterest on your PC/Desktop.

Open Pinterest Select the picture you want to choose

Click on the Three Dots icon at the bottom of the image Select the Download Image option



Alternatively,

Open Pinterest Click on the picture you want to download Tap on the Three Dots icon beside the image

Click on the Download Image option



To view this downloaded image on your computer, follow these steps.

Go to Downloads on your web browser or press Ctrl and J keys.

The image is likely to be on the top if you recently downloaded it. Click on it.

For Android Mobiles

As we mentioned before, downloading an image from Pinterest is similar on all devices, including android mobile phones.

Here’s how you do it.

Open the Pinterest Application on your Android phone Tap on the three Dots icon below the image on the homepage

Click on the Download Image option



Alternatively,

Open Pinterest Tap on the picture you want to download Press the Three Dot icon on the top right corner of your screen

Select the Download Image option



To view the downloaded image from Pinterest, follow the steps below.

Open your Gallery Go to Albums Open the album named either Pins or Pinterest



Pinterest/pins album should locate the downloaded image. If not, go to Recents and check whether it’s uploaded or not.

For iPhones

Unlike on desktop and android mobiles, you won’t be able to tap on the three-dot icon on the search page on your Pinterest to download an image.

Here’s what you can do instead.

Open Pinterest Tap on the picture you want to download Press the three Dot icon on the top right corner

Select the Download Image option



To see this uploaded image, follow the steps below.

Go to Photos Go to My Albums and select the Pinterest/Pins album. If not there, open the All Photos folder.

If recently uploaded, it should appear in the bottom row.

As you’ve already seen, downloading an image is not challenging. However, it seems that you can’t yet download Pinterest videos on your device. Pinterest still hasn’t allowed users to download videos from Pinterest.

In such cases, we have mentioned a few tips below that you can follow to save a video from Pinterest on your device.

Is It Possible to Download Videos From Pinterest?

It might not be possible to download a video from Pinterest directly, but you can always screen record it or use a Pinterest video downloader to save it on your device.

There might be a built-in screen recorder on your device, which might be handy for recording the videos on Pinterest. If not, you can always get them from the store and use them to save videos. Similarly, you can use video downloading software to save the video using the video’s link.

All you have to do is copy the link of the video to your clipboard and paste it to the converter. The download section will most likely save the video.

Why Can’t I Download Pictures From Pinterest?

There are multiple reasons why you might not be able to download images from Pinterest. Some common reasons are large amounts of cache stored in your web browser or Pinterest application, denied access to download images, storage issues, and many more.

In such cases, you can restart your device and troubleshoot these problems or screenshot the image. You can resize this screenshot using the tools in your gallery. This image will save in the screenshot folder rather than the Pinterest or Pins album in your library.