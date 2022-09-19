With a cloud storage space to store files, Google Slides make slideshows and presentations easy to access. However, unlike Google Keep or Microsoft Powerpoint, Slides does not allow you to download images directly.

But using the entire slide is not practical if you just need the image. Fortunately, you can use other alternatives to extract pictures despite the limitations.

How to Download Pictures From Google Slides?

The download button on Slides saves the slide in an image format with both the text and picture in it. You can crop the target image from it to save just the image to your computer. You can follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

On Windows

Open the Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture. Click on File from the toolbar.

Click on Download and choose a file type you prefer. The whole slide gets downloaded, including the text in it. Open the picture you just downloaded. Press Ctrl + E. On the crop section, adjust the cropping rectangle over the target image. Click Save as copy.

Choose a destination folder, name, and file type for your picture on the popup window.

Click on Save.

On Mac

Open the Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture. Click on File from the toolbar. Click on Download and choose a file type you prefer. The whole slide gets downloaded, including the text in it.

Open the picture you just downloaded. Click on the Marker icon from the top right corner.

Crop out the image in the slide. Click the Crop icon under the Marker icon.

On Android

Open the Google Slides app on your device. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner.

Go to Share and export > Save As

Choose an image format and click OK. Choose a Document title, Account, and Folder for the download.

Click Save. Open the download from your Drive. Tap on the edit icon at the bottom right corner.

Go to the Crop section and crop the image. Press Save. Tap on the three dots at the top right corner and click Download.



As for iOS devices, the Slides app cannot save the slide as an image.

Other Alternatives

Besides the Save option, you can capture the screen or use other Google and Microsoft services to obtain the target picture. The methods to do so are mentioned below.

Using Screenshot or Snipping Tool

The screenshot feature in your device allows you to capture the contents on your screen, including the slides. You can import the image you want by cropping them out from the screenshot. So, follow the method mentioned below to snip and crop pictures from Google Slides.

On Desktop

Open Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Click on the slide with the target picture. Click on the windows icon. Search and open Snipping Tool.

Once it opens, click on New.

Click one end of the image and drag it to the other to crop it out.

When you snip out the picture, click on the Save icon from the top right corner. Or press Ctrl + S.

Choose a destination folder, name, and file type for your picture on the popup window. Click on Save.



On Mac

Open Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Click on the slide with the target picture. Press Command + Shift + 5.

A cropping rectangle appears with other parts of the screen grayed out. Use your cursor to position the rectangle over the target image.

Press Enter and wait for three to five seconds for the image to save.

On Android

Open Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Click on the slide with the target picture. Press the Power button + Volume down buttons at the same time.

Open the screenshot. Locate and click on the Edit icon. Then, click on the Crop button. (If available)

Use the cropping rectangle to crop out the image. Click on Save.

On iPhone

Open the Google Slides app on your device. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture.

Press the Power button + Volume up button at the same time. You will need to simultaneously press the Home button + Power button on older iPhone models. Tap on the screenshot preview at the bottom left corner of the screen within 5 seconds. Drag the cropping rectangle over the picture to crop it. Tap on Done from the top left corner of the screen.



Saving as A Powerpoint File

Similarly, you can also use Microsoft Powerpoint, besides other Google programs to export your pictures. These ways to apply this method are mentioned below.

Open the Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture. Click on File from the toolbar. Click on Download and choose Microsoft PowerPoint.

Open the file in Microsoft PowerPoint once it downloads. Right-click on the target image. Click on Save as Picture or Save Image as

Choose a destination folder, name, and file type for your picture on the popup window. Click on Save.



Saving to Keep

Google Slides page contains a Google Keep Add-on. With the help of Keep, you can directly save images from the Slides page. So, follow the steps mentioned below to do so.

Open the Google Slides on your browser. Open the target file. Scroll to the slide with the target picture. Right-click on the picture and click on Save to Keep.

Right-click on the picture from Keep Notes section on the right side of the screen.

Click on Save image as. Choose a destination folder, name, and file type for your picture on the popup window. Click on Save.



Saving to Docs

You can save your target image in .html file format by copying it to a Google doc. By extracting such a file, you can save the image on your computer. Please follow the following steps to do so.