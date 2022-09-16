How to Download Instagram Reels?

Did you just find an extremely scenic video while scrolling through Instagram Reels? As tempted as you might be to download the video, Instagram currently doesn’t offer the feature to download other creators’ content. However, you can use a few methods to overcome this setback.

If you are interested in downloading Instagram Reels, this article is for you. We have listed some of the ways you can follow to download any Instagram Reels on your mobile phone (Android or iPhone) or PC.

How Do You Download Your Reels Videos?

Instagram offers the feature to download the Reels video you have created on its mobile application. But, this feature isn’t currently available in the web version of Instagram.

You can follow these steps to download your Reel videos.

Click on the Reels video you want to save. Tap on the Three-dots option at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Click on Save to your device.



Can You Download Other People’s Reels Videos?

As Instagram currently doesn’t offer the option to download other creators’ Reel videos, you will have to resort to some workarounds. We have found three methods you can choose from to download other creators’ Reel videos.

Using In-Built Screen Recorder

You can use an in-built screen recorder to capture the Reels videos. The video can then be either edited, cropped or cut as you wish.

On iPhone

All iPhones have a screen recording feature. You must first add a screen recorder in the Control Center to access it.

Open your iPhone. Go to Settings Scroll down and click on Control Centre

Again, scroll down and tap the + icon right beside Screen Recording.

To screen record the Reels Video, open Instagram app Search for the video you want to download Swipe up or swipe down (depending on your iPhone model) to access the Control Center. Then tap on the Double circle icon. After you tap, its color would be changed from white to red. Swipe down to exit Control Center.

Your screen will be recorded. Once the video finishes, swipe up and click on the same Double-circle icon and now the color of the icon changes back from red to white.



You can find the video in your Photos app.

On Android

Some Android phones have an in-built screen recorder that you can use to record and save your Instagram Reels. If your Android has a screen recorder, follow these steps to access the inbuilt- screen recorder.

Go to the Reels video you want to screen record. Swipe down to access Control Panel Select the Screen Recorder option if this option isn’t visible, swipe right to see the Screen Recorder option and select it.

Click Start Recording on the dialogue box.​​

Click the square box Stop icon to stop recording, or You can go back to the control panel and tap on Screen Recorder to stop recording.



Using Instagram Story

You have the option to share the Reels on your Instagram Story. You can use this to save your favorite Reels as well.

Go to the Reels video of your liking On both Android and iPhone, click on the Aeroplane icon at the right corner of the screen.

Click on the Add reel to your story

If the video appears small, zoom in the video to the full screen. Click on the three dots present at the top of the screen.

Click Save.

Note: When you download a Reels video from a story, you can see the Reels icon watermark at the top of the downloaded video.

Using Third-Party Apps and Websites

You can also use third-party apps and websites to download the Reels videos. However, using third-party apps and websites may come with its risks. So use it wisely. However, to download Reels videos from third-party sites, you must first copy the link to the video and paste the link into third-party websites or apps to get the video.

How to Share the Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels can be shared on other social platforms, such as Facebook, Viber, WhatsApp, etc., by using the Share option.

Depending on the device you are using, follow the steps given below to share the Instagram reels.

On PC

Go to the Instagram App or Website. Select the Reels video you want to share Click on the Three-dots option at the top right corner of your screen.

Click on the Share to option.

With this, you can choose to share the Rell video on Messenger, Twitter, etc.

On iPhone

Go to the Instagram App or Website. Select the Reels video you want to share Click on the Three-dots option at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Click on the Share option.

You will see many options to either AirDrop, Message, Mail, or share the Reel video on Messenger.



On Android

The option to Share a Reels video varies depending on whether or not the Reels feature is activated on your Android phone.

Reels feature activates if you have posted a Reels video in the past. If you haven’t, then the feature will not activate.

If the Reels feature is activated, then the steps to copy the link are the same as those of the iPhone.

If the Reels feature is not activated, follow these steps: