Spotify is a hugely popular online music streaming service, where you can stream over 80 million tracks on it. On top of that, you can also use this online music streaming service to listen to your music playlist offline.

Similar to most music streaming services, Spotify features a way to download your favorite songs. However, you can only download songs from Spotify if you have a premium account. In this article, we have covered a really easy method of downloading songs on Spotify.

How to Download Songs on Spotify?

Spotify has a simple way to download songs on both the desktop and mobile versions of the application. However, you won’t be able to download songs from the Spotify web player, even if you have a premium account. For free Spotify users using the application, you can only download podcasts.

Follow the steps below to download songs and podcasts on the Spotify application.

Open Spotify. Go to Your Library. Select the Playlist/Album you want to download.

Click on the gray down icon to download the whole Playlist.

If you want to download an individual song, here’s how you can do so:

Open Spotify. Click on Create Playlist (Desktop Spotify) Tap on the plus icon in the top right and select Playlist. (Mobile Spotify) Add the music you want to download to that Playlist.

Download the Playlist.

To adjust your download quality, you can go to User > Settings > Audio quality and set your chosen download quality.

Note: You can only download individual songs on Spotify after adding them to your current playlist. However, you can individually download podcasts without such a process.

How to Download Individual Songs on Spotify without Creating a New Playlist?

The biggest downside to downloading songs on Spotify is when you can’t properly download individual songs. While you can do so by creating a new playlist for every new song, it is quite a hassle.

So, here is a workaround to skip this tedious process.

Open Spotify. Go to Your Library > Liked Songs. Click on the gray download button to download all your Liked Songs.

Every time you like a song, it will automatically get downloaded.

How to Delete Downloaded Songs on Spotify?

There are a few ways you can use to delete your downloaded songs on Spotify. However, similar to Spotify restricting individual downloads without a playlist, you also cannot delete individual songs.

You have to either delete your whole Playlist/Album or clear all downloads to remove songs from your Spotify. Here’s how you can do both:

Here’s how you can delete albums/playlist:

In Spotify, click on Your Library. Choose the Album/Playlist you want to delete. Click on the green down arrow. (The green arrow should turn gray.)

Back out from the Playlist/Album.

Here’s how you can delete all downloads:

Open Spotify. For mobile:

Click on the gear icon at the top right.

For desktop:

Select your account username at the top right and choose Settings. Go to Storage and click on Remove all downloads.



Additionally, keep in mind that Spotify can automatically remove your songs in specific cases. If you have noticed some of your songs getting removed, here are a few reasons why it may happen:

If you have reached the 10,000 songs limit, Spotify will start deleting your old songs to not go over the limit.

If you download songs from over five devices, the device that has been inactive for the longest time will have its downloads deleted.

If you have been continuously inactive for over 30 days, your downloads will automatically get cleared.

How to Switch on Offline Mode?

You can specifically play your songs in Spotify with the offline mode it offers. While turning off your internet connection will do the same, this setting can come in handy on some occasions.

For instance, you can use mobile data to surf the internet and listen to songs on Spotify without using your mobile data. Follow the steps below to turn on Offline mode: