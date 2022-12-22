how-to-download-text-messages-from-iphone

For security reasons, there’s no direct option to save or download texts on your iPhone. So, we’ll need to resort to other workaround methods, like sharing the messages to other platforms or taking a screenshot. After using these methods, you can then move the saved files to your computer or other storage spaces.

Send Messages to Email

One of the best ways you can save the conversations is by forwarding them to your email address. What makes this method efficient is that you can select multiple texts and send them to your email at once. You’ll also save some storage space on your phone. Here are some easy steps:

Open any conversation and long-press on any text. Tap on More.

Scroll and select as many texts as you prefer. Then, tap on the Share icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

In the text message field, you’ll find the entire conversation as text in one place. Select all the text and then tap once. From the additional menu, tap on Share.

Select Mail or Gmail from the More option.



You can now check the inbox of your email address to find the saved conversations.

Save as Text File to iCloud

For a more easy access to your text messages, you can easily save them to your iCloud drive. In this way, the messages will be exported as a single .txt file and you can access it any time.

Note: The steps to save texts to iCloud are similar up to step #3 as shown in the previous solution above.

Select all the text from the text message field and then tap on Share. From the Share option, tap on Save to Files.

Rename the file as you prefer and then select Save.

Now, go to your iCloud Drive from any device and find the text document.

You can also save this text document to your computer by downloading it from your iCloud.

Save to Notes app

If you want to keep the text messages in your device storage, you can save to the Notes app. All you need to do is copy the text messages and directly save to Notes.

Open any text message and then press and hold any text. Tap on More. Select your desired texts and tap on the Share option. Select all text from the text field and then tap on Share again from the additional menu.

From the list of apps, tap on Notes.

Now, you can rename the note as well. Then, tap on Save.

You can now check the Notes app for check your saved conversations. If you want to keep it private, open the note and then tap on the three dots in the top-right corner. Select the Lock option. Now, the note will only open with Face ID verification or a passcode.

Screen Record or Screenshot Messages

Other simple ways to save text messages is by screen recording for a video or taking a screenshot.

To start recording the screen, swipe down from the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap on the circle icon with a dot inside. Make sure to record the conversation properly.

While recording, you’ll see a red dot or the time in red at the top of your screen.

To stop the recording, again tap on the same icon. You can check the video inside your gallery.

Note: Your iPhone must have at least iOS 11 for the Screen Recording feature to work.

Taking a screenshot on an iPhone is slightly different based on its model. Simply, press the power button along with the Volume Up button at once to take a screenshot. If your iPhone has a Home button, press the power button along with the Home button at once.

Finally, you can also use third-party apps if you want more ways to save your text messages on iPhone.