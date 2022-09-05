3 Ways to Edit Video on iPhone (Step-By-Step Guide)

While iPhone is known for its exquisite video capturing and shooting features, most of us are unknown of the video editing side of the device. If you are a beginner and want to edit videos for simple social media posts, iPhone has all the features to help you do just that.

Editing Video on iPhone is simple, and you can easily do it using the in-built video editing tool like photos and iMovie. Although the video editing functionalities are limited on these apps, it gets the job done in most conditions.

How to Edit Video on iPhone?

You may want to edit a video just to trim or adjust the color, which you can do easily with the help of a built-in tool. While editing, you can use the device in landscape mode because it will be easier to see most options at once. For now, we have only covered the very basic part.

Using Photos App

There is a built-in video editing tool on the photos app. It’s simple and easy to use. If you are a beginner, starting your video-editing journey on mobile would be a good choice. It can give you a basic idea of the different editing features. However, it’s not feature-rich; it has only basic tools to edit.

Open the Photos app. Look for the video that you want to edit. Then, Tap on Edit.

Once you tap it, you will see four different tools to edit. Those tools are for Video-Trim, Filter, Color-Correction, and Resize.



Trim the Video

The first option that is available on the photos app is to trim the video. If you have taken a long video and want to take out some of the parts, you can trim the video and make a short video. Fortunately, if you possess a Mac device and looking to trim your video we have a dedicated guide for that.

The steps below show how to trim the video.

Tap on the Video icon to go to the Trim section. To trim, swipe the arrow from the video’s beginning or end.

Once you get the desired clip, Tap on the Play icon to preview the video.

Apply Color-Correction

Color Correction has a wide variety of options. You can use this to modify your videos, like changing the color and brightness. You can find options like Exposure, Highlights, Contrast, etc. As mentioned earlier, it has a wide variety, so you must slide to the right to see other options.

To make this adjustment, tap on the Filter icon. For example, if you tap on the first option, i.e., Auto, and slide the bar left or right. It will automatically adjust all the other options with it. If you tap on the second option, i.e., Exposure, it will only adjust the Exposure of the video. Again, slide the bar left or right to adjust.

Likewise, you can try all the other options to adjust the color grading of the video.

Apply Filter

The third tool is a filter. It is used to change the look and feel of a video. Here are the steps to apply filters to your videos.

Once you tap the Filter options, you will see many filters. Slide to the right to preview a filter for the video. Once you find the filter you want to use, tap on it. Then, you can use a slider to adjust the depth.

If you want a normal filter like the original. Slide to the left or go back to the first filter.

Resize a Video

This is another option you can find on built-in video editing tools. It is basically used to change the shape and size of the video. If you want to adjust the video, you can easily do it with the help of this tool.

Once you tap on it, you will see three options. Those options are for Crop, Straighten, and Perspective. Tap any three options, then drag the slide to the left or right to resize the shape according to your choice.



Other Features

Here are other features you may want to use. You can save the video, mute it or revert it to the original.

To save the video. Tap on the Done Button, which will save on your photo gallery.

To revert to the original. You need to tap on Edit and Click on Revert.

To mute the video. Tap on the Sound icon.

Using iMovie

You can also use iMovie to edit a video. It’s an official video editing tool made by Apple. This one is a more advanced tool than the built-in photo app. But, you need to download this app. However, you need iOS 15.3 or later to download this app.

Open the iMovie app. Tap on Movie, then Select the video. Next, Click on Create Movie.



Adding a New File Within the Clip

You can add music, photos, videos, etc., to your video to make the video more engaging. You can select multiple files at once or add them later by clicking on the + sign.

Tap on the (+) sign. Then, Select any of the options from which you want to import the files. Once you select the video, Tap on it and Click on the (+) sign to add it.

Split and Delete a Clip

You may want to split a video or add different effects and transactions, or you may want to remove the unwanted part.

Tap on the video editing section, and a yellow box will appear. Hold the long Vertical line and slide to the part that you don’t like. Click on Split.

A middle section will be made. Then, click on Delete.

Add a Text

Adding Text to the video is easy. It can help to convey the message better or even be used to highlight key actions.

Tap on the T icon. Once you click there, you will find different text styles you can choose from. Select the Text Style. Then, tap on the Title Text Here that appears on the screen to edit.

Type the Text that you want to display in that clip.

Modify the Color

Modifying color can make your video look different. iMovie has a variety of filter options to choose from.

Tap on the three-circle icon at the bottom right corner. Select the Filter you want to use.



Save the Video

Once you finish doing all the edits, you may want to save the video. You need to export the video, which will be saved locally. The exporting process may take a while, depending on the video size.

Tap on Done once you have completed editing the video. Click on the Share button, which is located in the middle. A menu will pop up, and Tap on Save Video.

Now your video will be exported to the local gallery. And you can access it from the photos library.

Third-Party Apps

You can also install third-party video editing apps on your iPhone. Apps like LumaFusion, VideoShop, Splice, etc., are popular for iOS. However some apps are free to download, but if you want to access more features, you need to pay a certain fee.

The difference between the third-party apps and the built-in video editing tools is that third-party apps have slightly more features. But, it may pose a security threat. So, give it extra time and choose a secure app.