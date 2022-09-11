Adding videos to your presentation is a great way to engage your audience and give it an air of professionalism. As part of PowerPoint’s user-friendly features, you can also add any YouTube videos directly to your presentation slides.

Likewise, instead of downloading and then uploading YouTube videos to your presentations, an easy way to add them is by embedding them. So, to help you make your presentation more professional, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can embed YouTube videos in PowerPoint presentations.

How to Embed YouTube Video in Powerpoint Through Desktop App?

PowerPoint makes it easy to include videos in your presentations. You can edit and add various features to the video as well. When you embed, you can directly play the video within the presentation without leaving the page. You can either put videos by directly putting the URL or importing videos from your PC or drive.

On New Versions (PowerPoint 2019 or Office 365)

Even on a PC, you may be using either a new version or an older version of Microsoft Office. In both versions, the features differ in some ways.

Open PowerPoint.​​ Go to the Insert option at the top left corner of the Menu bar.

Then, in the far right corner, click on the Online Video option in the Media category.

A dialogue box will appear. Now open YouTube on your browser. Open the video you want to embed. If you want to embed the whole YouTube video from start to finish, right-click on the video and you will see the Copy video URL option. Select it.



option. Select it. But if you want to suppose, skip the Intro or skip some part of the video, first pause the video. Select the time from which you want the video to start. Right-click and you will see the Copy video URL at the current time option. Select it.

Now go back to PowerPoint and paste the copied URL in the dialogue box under the Enter the address for the online videos section.

Finally, click on the arrow icon of Insert.

On Older Version (PowerPoint 2016)

Open Microsoft PowerPoint.​​ Go to the Insert option at the top left corner of the Menu bar. Then, in the far right corner, click on the Video option in the Media category.

Select the Online video option to embed a YouTube video. Select the option YouTube and type the name of the channel. It will give the list of videos.

Select the video and click on Insert. If you want to add an embed code, go to YouTube and open the video you want to embed. Right-click on the video and select Copy embed code option. Now return to PowerPoint and paste the code in the box beside From a Video Embed Code. Finally, click Insert.

How to Embed YouTube Video in Powerpoint Through Mobile Phones?

Here’re the steps to embed YouTube videos in Powerpoint on your mobile device:

Open PowerPoint App. Open your presentation file where you want to add videos or click on the plus icon on the top right corner to add a new slide.

You can either select a Blank presentation or Create from the template option if you want slides with a design. Select Blank presentation. A Try Outline View (Preview) dialogue box appears. Tap on NO THANKS.

Click on the small triangle icon at the bottom right corner of your screen and tap on the Home option.

Select the Insert option at the top left corner of the Menu bar.

Click on the Videos option.

You will see two options: Video and Record Video Select Video option

Once you click on this option, you can access the video that you have in your drive or downloaded on your mobile phone. To access the downloaded video, click on the three lines icon at the top left corner of your screen and select either your gallery or videos from the menu.

Video Editing Tips

After you embed your video in the presentation, you can edit them to make it look more professional or more in line with the presentation.

Adjust Video Format

When you tap on the embedded video, you will notice the Video Format option appears on the top of your PowerPoint. Through it, you can add various styles to your video.

Resize Video

Click on the video. You will see dots around the video. Right-click on the dots and drag your mouse to adjust the size of your video.

Crop Video

Click on the video. Select Crop from the Size Category at the top. Now crop the video as you like.

Add Thumbnail/Poster Frame

When you embed a YouTube video, the thumbnail can look out of place. PowerPoint has the feature Poster Frame which allows you to change your video thumbnail.

To fix your thumbnail,

Go to the Poster Frame option on the top menu.

Click on the Image from file option. An Insert Pictures dialogue box appears.

Here you will see the following options: From a File : If you have the thumbnail picture on your computer, click From a File option.

: If you have the thumbnail picture on your computer, click option. Stock Images/Online Pictures/From Icons: If you want to either insert Stock Images/Online Pictures/ Icons high-quality pictures respectively, click on the option you prefer.

Note: This step is for the Newer version of PowerPoint. The steps and options available may vary for an older version.

Chang​​e Thumbnail

You added a thumbnail of your choice but later decided to change it. To do that, select the video once again. Go to the Poster Frame and repeat the steps above.

Adjust Video Playback

You can also set whether you want your video to play automatically or by a mouse click while presenting.

Go to the Playback option at the top of the menu bar to do this in PowerPoint. Go to the Start in the Video option category and tap into it.

If you want your videos to play automatically, select the Automatically option.

option. If you want your videos to play after you click them, select the When Clicked On option.



Related Questions

Why is There No Video Format Option?

You should first click on the video for the Video Format Menu to appear on PowerPoint. Once the menu appears, click it, and access different video format features.

The PowerPoint Error Message Says, “PowerPoint Cannot Insert Video.” What Should I Do?

This can happen because of the video format incompatibility with PowerPoint. To fix this error, you have to convert the video into a WMV video format.

Open your web browser and search for a free online video converter. Add the video into the video converter and select the WMV video format. Click Enter. Click the download option if available or the video will automatically download.

Now you can add a video to PowerPoint without the error.