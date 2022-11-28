When you delete files from your PC, it goes to the recycle bin and stays there indefinitely. Unlike PCs, Android devices don’t have such trash or recycle bin. However, many Android apps have built-in trash systems that store files for a specific time.

If you have a massive build-up of trash files on your device, it can significantly slow down your phone performance. So, checking and emptying the trash is always a good idea. You can either do it through your phone’s Gallery or clear trash files associated with individual apps like Gmail, Google Photos, Google drive, etc.

How to Empty Trash on Android?

Most Android manufacturers have included built-in trash in the gallery app. So, when you delete photos/videos, they are moved to the trash folder for 30 days before getting permanently erased. If you accidentally delete important photos/videos, you can always recover them within that period.

However, if you want to permanently delete the Trash items, follow the below steps:

Open the Gallery app. Go to Albums. Scroll down and tap on the Trash Bin.

Now, Tap on Clear All to delete your photos and videos permanently from the device’s storage.



How to Empty Trash On Google Apps?

Google offers 15GB of free space for an individual Google account. Although you may have deleted files from your different Google services, you may wonder why there’s still not enough storage. Well, the space may not be free until you remove the files from the trash.

Similarly, the trash on different Google services holds the deleted files for 30 days, and if you mistakenly remove them, you can easily restore them within that specific period.

On Gmail App

If you use Gmail actively, you may have deleted some drafts or incoming mails from time to time. That deleted file can be found in the trash. If you wish to remove it from your Google account permanently, you need to delete it from the trash folder .

Open the Gmail app. Tap on the three bars at the top left corner. Scroll down and Tap on Trash.

Tap on Empty trash now to delete it.



On Google Photos App

Google photos is another popular Google platform among many Android users. So, if you are one of its users, here’s how you can empty trash on it.

Open the Photos app. Navigate to the Library. Tap on Trash.

Long tap on the Photo and Tap Delete.



On Google Drive App

Google Drive is one of the popular cloud storage services. If you frequently upload or delete files from there, follow the below steps to go to the Trash section and remove unwanted files forever.

Open the Google Drive app. At the top left corner, tap the Three-bars. Go to Trash.

Long tap on the file, and Tap Three-dots and hit Delete forever.



Files By Google App

This is another helpful app that helps to clean junk files faster. If you are using a stock Android mobile, it comes pre-installed with it. But any Android user can install this app from the play store for free. So, let’s see the steps to clean the trash using it.

Open the File app. Tap on the Three-bars. Then, tap on the Trash.

Tap on All items and hit Delete. Now, tap again on Delete to confirm.



Other Ways to Clear Storage

Although 128 GB of internal storage has become mainstream on Android devices, it’s still not enough if you are a heavy user. So, here’s a popular way to clear and save your phone’s storage.

Uninstall Unwanted Apps

Nowadays, most app sizes have constantly been increasing due to improved graphics and several features. If you check your mobile’s storage, you will see the apps probably consuming most of your local storage. If you rarely use some apps or don’t want them anymore, it’s better to get rid of them to free the storage.

Launch the Settings. Go to Apps. Tap on Manage apps.

Look for the app that you want to delete. Then, open it. Tap on Uninstall and Hit OK to confirm.



Delete Unessential Files From File Manager

You can find different types of data (Downloaded files, APK, documents, etc.) inside the file manager. So, it’s better to check and remove such files to free up space. Just for a reminder, take a closer look before deleting documents because some may be essential to you.

Open the File Manager. Now, you will see all your files (Music, Documents, etc.) in one place.

Open any of those and look for the files that you don’t want anymore. Long tap on it and Tap Delete. Then, tap Delete again to confirm.



Using Cleaner

Most Android phones come with a built-in cleaner function. It can assist you in removing the trash and clearing the cache data. It is safe, and more importantly, it helps to free up space. Similarly, it aids in boosting performance by a small margin.