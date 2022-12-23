how to enable camera on omegle

When first starting an Omegle video call in any browser, the website should ask you permission to access your camera and microphone. You can simply click Allow on the pop-up to enable your Camera on Omegle.

If such a popup doesn’t show up, or you pressed No, then you will have to manually give the necessary permission. However, the method to allow camera permission will vary depending on the browser you use and your device.

Here’s how you can enable camera on Omegle for different browsers.

Google Chrome

On Desktop

In Google Chrome, open the Omegle website. Click on the lock icon in front of the website URL.

Select Site Settings.

In the drop-down menu beside Camera, select Allow.

On Mobile

Click on the menu at the top right. Select Settings.

Go to Site Settings > Camera. Make sure Ask first before allowing sites to use your camera is enabled.

Make sure the Omegle website isn’t blocked. (If the website is blocked, tap on it and select Allow.) Open Omegle Website and try to do a video call again. A popup asking for permission should appear, select Allow.



Firefox

On Desktop

Launch Firefox. Open Omegle and try to do a Video call. A popup asking to access your camera and microphone will appear.

Click Allow. If you want Omegle to always be able to access your Camera, enable the Remember this decision option.

If the popup asking permission doesn’t appear when you try to perform a video call in Omegle, then you may need to tweak your settings a little.

Click on the hamburger menu and select Settings.

Go to Privacy and Security and scroll down to Permissions. Click on the Settings button beside the Camera.

Make sure Block new requests asking to access your camera option is turned off.

Select Save Changes. Repeat the above steps.

On Mobile

In Firefox, click on the vertical ellipses at the bottom left.

Open Settings and go to Site Permissions.

Select Camera and make sure it is set to Ask to allow.

Open the Omegle website and make a video call again. A popup asking to access your camera and microphone will appear.

Click Allow. If you want Omegle to always be able to access your Camera, enable the Remember this decision option.

If Omegle displays the “Camera blocked, Please enable it” message, but the popup doesn’t appear, you will have to unblock it manually.

Open the Omegle website. Select the lock icon in front of the URL. Click on the Camera option to unblock it. (The option will display Allowed when it is enabled.)



Microsoft Edge

On Desktop

In Edge, open the Omegle website. Click on the lock icon in front of the website URL. Select Permissions for this site.

In the drop-down menu beside Camera, select Allow.



On Mobile