How to Enable or Disable JavaScript on Browser?

JavaScript, by default, is enabled on most browsers to load dynamic contents like real-time chat messages, videos, audio, etc., and improve user experience.

However, you can change the browser settings to disable it. But, should you disable it? And, what happens when you do so?

In this article, we have tried to answer several queries like these and our thoughts on whether disabling it is a good option.

Enable/Disable Javascript on Browser

JavaScript or more commonly written as Javascript is one of the most popular programming languages in the world.

Most of the browsers have similar settings to enable/disable it but can slightly vary from one another.

Nevertheless, you can skip directly to the section mentioning the method for your particular browser.

On Chrome

Launch the Chrome browser and click the three vertical dots on the window’s top right corner. Navigate to Settings > Privacy and Security. Now, select Site Settings from the right pane. Scroll down to the Content section and click JavaScript. Next, choose the Sites can use Javascript to enable javascript. Likewise, choose the Don’t allow sites to use Javascript option to disable JavaScript.

On Chrome Android

Open the Chrome app. Tap on the three dots menu icon in the top right corner and select Settings. Under the Advanced section, tap on Site settings. Next, tap on JavaScript and enable/disable it by toggling the button next to it.

On Firefox

Open the Firefox browser on your system. Paste or type about:config in its URL bar at the top. Click the Accept the Risk and Continue button to proceed. Now, type and search for javascript.enabled in the search bar. Set the value next to it to true if you want to enable JavaScript. Otherwise, set it to false. You can double-click or click the toggle icon(which looks like two half arrows) to change its value.

On Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge, click the three horizontal dots icon, and select Settings. Now, from the left sidebar, select Cookies and site permissions. Next, choose the “JavaScript” option under the All permissions section. Toggle on the button next to Allowed(recommended) to enable JavaScript. Likewise, toggle off the button to disable JavaScript.

On Opera

Launch the Opera browser. Click the Easy setup icon in the top right corner next to your profile icon and select the Go to the full browser settings option. Choose the Privacy & security tab, and click Site Settings from the right pane. Now, click JavaScript under the Content section. Select Sites can use Javascript option to enable JavaScript and Don’t allow sites to use JavaScript to disable it.

On Safari

Launch the Safari browser. Now, click Safari next to the Apple icon in the top left corner of the screen. Select the Preferences option. Under the Security tab, check the Enable JavaScript checkbox to enable JavaScript and uncheck it to disable it. You can find this option next to the Web content field.

On Safari Mobile Version

Open the Settings app and select Safari from the list. Now, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and tap on Advanced. Next, toggle the button next to JavaScript to turn it on or off.

Enable/Disable Javascript for a Specific Website

When you reach the JavaScript option, you have the option to specify sites that can/cannot use JavaScript. Here’s how you can do it in Chrome.

Navigate to the JavaScript section as mentioned above in the article. Under Customized behavior, add the website URL you want to allow/deny JavaScript.



For mobile browsers, you can find a similar setting under Add Site Exception.

Disable Javascript Using Devtools

You can disable JavaScript on Chrome using DevTools. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the Chrome browser. Press Ctrl + Shift + I key to open Inspect elements section. Alternatively, right-click on an empty space on a browser and select the Inspect option. Now, press Ctrl + Shift + P and search for “javascript.” Choose the Disable JavaScript (Debugger) option.

Note: This will disable JavaScript for a particular site where you performed the above actions.

What Happens When You Disable Javascript on Browser?

Most of the browsers on the web rely on JavaScript to provide complex functionalities and offer a better user experience. So, if you disable it on your browser, it can break the website.

In other words, the sites will fail to work as expected. You won’t be able to interact with the website as you can’t add new comments, chat in real-time, and be able to view any dynamic content like a new post on it. Also, the layout of the content can get disoriented.

Furthermore, you may not be able to log in to the website in the first place. Also, you won’t see any graphics-related content like audio and video. On some websites, you will see a blank page staring at you after disabling JavaScript.

Should You Disable Javascript?

Few very people disable it and mainly for privacy and security concerns. Since disabling JavaScript prevents cookies from loading up, it’s very difficult for the website browser to track your online activities, leading to better privacy.

Furthermore, you are safe from JavaScript-based exploits and vulnerabilities as malicious scripts on the site will fail to load and execute. Also, it helps eliminate the aggravating pop-ups that redirect you somewhere else whenever visiting a website.

On the other hand, it’s perfectly safe to disable JavaScript, and it’s entirely up to you.

However, disabling JavaScript doesn’t necessarily protect you from all kinds of web vulnerabilities and exploits. Also, browsers enforce various security mechanisms to keep you safe from running into a malicious website. Regardless, always use the latest browser version to get extra protection and additional features/functionalities.

Therefore, for a normal user, the inconveniences of disabling JavaScript usually outweigh the few advantages when enabled. Nonetheless, you can enable/disable JavaScript for specific sites and enjoy the best of both worlds.