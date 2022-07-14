 how-to-enable-freesync-on-monitor

Screen tearing can occur when your graphics card renders frames quicker than your monitor’s display. The faster the frame rate, the more frames there is to process & display for your monitor. But, if your monitor cannot handle this, you may see some glitches and stuttering.

FreeSync solves this disorientation by bringing the monitor’s refresh rate in level with the graphics card.

In this article we will give you a detailed guide on FreeSync and how to enable it on your monitor.

What Is FreeSync?

FreeSync is an adaptive synchronization technology developed by AMD to prevent screen stuttering and tearing while gaming.

Stuttering and tearing are seen when the output rate of the graphics card and the output rate of the display do not match. The screens split by the tear are not synchronized which causes visual intolerance.

If your monitor’s refresh rate is 60 Hz but your game renders at 120 FPS, you will experience screen tearing. FreeSync’s job is to limit the frame that goes to your 60Hz monitor and create a virtual bottleneck for the game to run smoothly.

FreeSync technology is an open standard technology that any other manufacturer can make use of. This tear-killing technology is available to any other party without a license from AMD and without having to pay royalties either.

Unlike G-Sync, FreeSync doesn’t require any proprietary components in the display which is one of the reasons FreeSync is much cheaper than G-Sync.

Does My Monitor Support FreeSync?

Most newer monitors are already FreeSync compatible. You can find out if your monitor is among them by searching for your monitor’s model on the AMD FreeSync supported monitors list. Along with a compatible monitor, you will also need a supported AMD Radeon graphics card and AMD A-Series APU.

FreeSync could only be used with a Displayport or mini-display port wires which come with the monitor packaging. But later FreeSync released support with HDMI ports too.

How to Enable FreeSync on Your Monitor?

Firstly, you have to make sure you have the latest graphics driver installed. If not, install the latest driver first to proceed. Then, you need to check all your display configurations are in order. Confirm these settings in the monitor OSD:

Enable AMD FreeSync.

Disable anti-blur.

The display port is set to 1.2a or higher.

These configurations may or may not be available depending on the monitor build model.

In case it’s not enabled automatically, here’s how you manually enable it.

Open the AMD Radeon settings by either right-clicking on the desktop or through the Radeon icon in the system tray. Click on the settings icon. Go to the Display Tab. Enable the FreeSync option.



You can also individually enable the FreeSync option for each game or application. First make sure you enable the FreeSync option from the display sub-menu. Here’s how you do it.

Open the AMD Radeon settings. Go to the Gaming tab.

Select the game you want Freesync turned on. Find the FreeSync option and enable it.



This process lets you change graphics settings for each game to your own preferences. You can also change any other graphics settings.

You can really tell the difference in the performance of a FreeSync-enabled monitor and one without. If your current monitor doesn’t support it, maybe it’s time for an upgrade. It will definitely upgrade your gaming experience.

What is G-Sync And How to Enable it?

G-Sync is a proprietary standard VRR(Variable Refresh Rate) based technology similar to the AMD FreeSync. But G-sync was developed by NVIDIA. The G-Sync prevents screen tearing and stuttering in NVIDIA graphics similar to FreeSync. It requires a G-sync enabled display, G-sync enabled GPU, and a later version of the NVIDIA driver.

Since the NVIDIA driver version 417.71, GeForce graphics cards make use of the Adaptive Sync capabilities of AMD FreeSync monitors. It means you can also use G-Sync on a FreeSync monitor to remove stuttering and screen tearing while gaming.

You can enable G-Sync on your computer through the NVIDIA control panel. You can access the NVIDIA control panel from the system tray icon. Then follow these steps:

Open the NVIDIA control panel. Navigate to “Set-up G-SYNC” under Display on the left panel. Check “Enable G-SYNC G-SYNC Compatible.”

If you have multiple monitors, you can individually apply the settings as well. Just click on your preferred monitor and then click apply to finish.

You can also follow our comprehensive guide on how to Enable G-Sync on your PC.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Enable FreeSync on NVIDIA Graphics?

You can use FreeSync technology on later versions of the NVIDIA graphics card. However, FreeSync was a technology produced exclusively for AMD graphics. You could not use FreeSync on NVIDIA graphics before 2019.

Similarly, G-Sync also worked for NVIDIA graphics only. But later versions of NVIDIA, i.e. the Geforce 10 and 20 series graphics support Freesync technology.

Which is Better, FreeSync Vs G-Sync?

FreeSync and G-sync are very similar. Their basic function is the same but the working process is different. FreeSync works on matching the monitor’s performance to your graphics card’s frame output. Whereas the G-Sync technology adjusts the frame output rate of the graphics card to match the monitor’s refresh rate.

G-sync provides better performance output than FreeSync and is more consistent as well. However, FreeSync is more affordable and is available in wider ranges of display than G-Sync.

What is FreeSync 2?

FreeSync 2 is basically the older Freesync but with HDR support. FreeSync did not work well with HDR because it could only produce basic color grading. It was later discontinued and replaced with FreeSync premium and FreeSync premium pro.