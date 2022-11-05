Channels on Roku offer shows and movies from different countries. Because of it, most of the content on Roku is in the regional language. If you want to understand the content better, Roku makes it easy for you with its built-in subtitles feature.

However, it is only possible to display subtitles on channels where they are accessible. Only some streaming channels have varieties of language captions available.

How to Enable or Disable Subtitles on Roku?

There are multiple ways you can add subtitles on Roku. There are various options like Off, On always, On replay, and On mute, which lets you set captions for videos.

The On always option turns on the subtitles throughout the video. As for the Off Caption option, subtitles will be disabled. You won’t see any subtitles for the video.

The On Replay option makes the caption appear only after you press the Instant Replay Button on your Roku remote. Pressing this button will take the video about 20 seconds back and add subtitles for the replay.

Additionally, there is also an On Mute option where the subtitles will appear only when the sound is on mute. However, this option is limited to a few Roku devices.

From Settings

Here’s how you can enable or disable closed captions through Settings on your Roku device.

Press the Home button on the Roku remote.

Select the Settings option from the menu.

Click on Accessibility > Captions.

Press the Captions Mode option and select the caption you want to apply.

Now, press the Back Arrow button on the remote and select the Captions Preferred Language option.

Select the language you wish to set.

From Video

You can also enable/disable captions while streaming the show. Here’s how you can do it.

Open the channel and play the video of your choice. Once the video starts press the Asterisk(*) button on your Roku remote.

Scroll down and click on Closed Captioning.

Select the caption type you want to set. Press the Asterisk button again to close the menu and continue with the video.



How to Style Captions on Roku?

Roku allows you to customize captions as you will. You can change the fonts as well as the colors and size of the caption. Here’s how you can style the subtitles on Roku according to your preference.