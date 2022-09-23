How to Enable and Use Push to Talk in Discord?

When your microphone is on all the time, other members might overhear your background noises on the Discord voice channel. So, instead, you can use the PPT feature on Discord.

Push to Talk, shortly known as PPT, is a feature where you have to press a certain button or a switch to use voice communication. It operates the same way as a walkie-talkie. To enable this feature, all you have to do is follow a few simple steps.

How to Enable Push to Talk in Discord?

Here’s how you can enable Push to Talk in Discord.

On PC

Open Discord. Click on the Users Settings icon on your profile.

Scroll down to Apps Settings and click on Voice & Video. Under Input Mode, select the Push to Talk option.

Select the Record Keybind option under the Shortcut and press any key.

Drag your cursor on the scroller for the Push to Talk Release Delay to set it from 0ms to 2.00s.



The scroller available for Push To Talk delay is to set the time to cut your voice signal after you’re done pressing the appointed key. And the key you pressed on the 5th step is the same key that you’ll have to press when you want to speak with the Push to Talk feature. Users on the voice channel can only hear your voice as long as you are pressing that key.

On Phone

Open Discord. Tap on the Three Lines at the top left. Go to your Profile tab. Scroll down to App Settings and tap on Voice.

Press the Input Mode option. Select Push to Talk.



As for the web version of Discord, this feature will only work when your browser tab has Focus. When you follow these steps, Discord will ask you to download the desktop application right after you press the Push to Talk option. You can easily download it based on your operating system.

How to Use Push to Talk in Discord?

The Push-to-talk feature works like a two-way radio, i.e., a cell phone or a walkie-talkie. Other users can only hear you when you press and hold the certain appointed key/button to speak.

On PC

Open Discord. Join any call or voice channel.

Hold down the key you added on the keybind while speaking. The green ring appears on your Profile when speaking.



On Phone

Open Discord. Join the call or Voice Channel. tap on Join Voice button.

Press on the Push to Talk option whenever you have to speak.



How to Add Multiple Keybinds for the Push to Talk?

Not just one key, but you can set multiple keys to enable the Push to Talk feature on the Keybind settings. Here’s how you can do it.

Open Discord. Click on User Settings.

Scroll down to App Settings and select Keybind. Click on the Add a Keybind option.

Under Action, click on the Unassigned drop-down. Select Plush to Talk (Normal) or Push to Talk (Priority).

Under key blind, click on Record Keybind and hold down the key you want to set.



In this way, you can add as many keybinds as you want by simply clicking the Add a Keybind button. Likewise, you can also set keybinds for other actions like muting, deafening, turning on voice activity, and many more following the same steps.