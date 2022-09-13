How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication on Steam

Setting up two-factor authentication can be crucial to adding that extra layer of security to your account. Steam offers two-factor authentication via either email or their official mobile app to protect your account from potential hacking and being misused.

If you have valuable items in your inventory or have lots of expensive games, then losing your account can be very costly. Luckily, you can easily enable two-factor authentication for your account with some simple steps.

In this article, we have written a step-by-step guide on how you can enable the Steam Guard Authenticator on your Steam mobile app to protect your account from being hacked.

How to Setup Two-Factor Authentication by Using Steam App?

You can set up the two-factor authentication for your Steam account in two steps. Here are both the steps you need to follow to enable the Steam Guard Authenticator for your account:

On PC

Firstly, you will need to enable an option on Steam that will send you the Steam Guard codes on your phone instead of email. To do that:

Open the Steam Client App on your desktop. Log in to your account using your login details. (If you’re already logged in, you can skip this step.) Click on the Steam menu from the top-left window of the app. Now, select Settings.

On the Settings menu, select the Account tab and click on MANAGE STEAM GUARD ACCOUNT SECURITY.

Now, a new tab will open with three options. Select the option that says ‘ Get Steam Guard codes from the Steam app on my phone.’



On Phone

After you’ve enabled the option to receive Steam Guard codes on your mobile phone, close the Steam app on your PC, then use your mobile phone to:

Download the Steam app from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Launch the app and log in using your login details. Now, tap on the three horizontal lines icon from the top-left corner of the app.

Select Steam Guard from the list of given menus.

Then, tap on the Add Authenticator button.

Now, you’ll be asked to enter your phone number to proceed forward. Select your country and enter your phone number, then press Add phone to continue with the process.

After this, you’ll be asked to verify your email address. Open your email and check the mail from Steam to verify your account. Now, open the Steam app and tap on Next after verifying your email.

Steam will now send you a confirmation code to the phone number you’ve just entered. Enter this code into the app and tap on Submit. You’ll now be taken to the next screen, where you’ll be able to see your recovery code. This code will be crucial in case you lose your phone or your account gets hacked so write this code down on a note, and press Done. (Or you can just skip it as well)



After this, you’ll be able to see your Steam Guard codes when you press the Steam Guard menu on your mobile phone. Now, each time you try to sign in to your Steam account, you’ll receive a unique five-digit code on your mobile phone, which you’ll have to enter to successfully log in to Steam. Your phone needs to be connected to Wi-Fi or data to receive these codes.

Bonus tip: You can still see these codes when you open the Steam Guard menu on your Steam mobile app, even when you’re not connected to the internet. So, if you’re in a situation where you can’t receive the codes, you can use this to manually enter the code.

How to Setup Two-Factor Authentication on Steam by Using Your Email?

Most people use the Steam app on their phones to receive the Steam Guard codes, but if you don’t have a phone on you or if you’re someone who likes to do things differently, then you can always use your email to receive the codes.

This option is turned on by default, but if you’ve turned off the Steam Guard, then you need to manually enable this through the Steam desktop app.

To receive the Steam Guard codes by email:

Launch the Steam app from your desktop. Click on the Steam menu from the menu bar located at the top-left corner of the app.

On the Settings window, select the Account tab and click on MANAGE STEAM GUARD ACCOUNT SECURITY.

Now, you’ll be taken to the new window with three options. Select the option that says ‘ Get Steam Guard codes by email (will require you to re-login). ’



Now, whenever you try to log in to your Steam account, the codes will be sent to your email instead.

How to Remove the Steam Guard Authenticator from Your Account?

If you’ve lost your mobile phone or brought a new one, you’ll need to transfer the authenticator to your new phone. But before that, you need to remove the authenticator from the old phone. To remove the Steam Guard Authenticator from your phone, follow these steps:

Open the Steam mobile app on your phone. Tap on the three horizontal lines icon from the top-left corner of the app and select the Steam Guard menu.

Now, tap on the Remove Authenticator option.

After this, you’ll be asked if you really want to remove the Steam Guard Authenticator. Tap on Remove Authenticator to complete the action.



After removing the Steam Guard Authenticator, download the Steam app on your new phone and enable it again by using the method mentioned above.