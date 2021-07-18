To dark or not to dark? A 2018 study published in Nature Research’s Scientific Reports observed a direct link between long-term exposure to light mode and myopia (nearsightedness). The light mode may improve your vision temporarily, but the dark mode can prevent long-term eye problems.

The dark mode is not a new feature. Microsoft introduced this through a Windows 10 Anniversary update in April 2016. To use it, however, you must have an Activated license. The dark mode in Windows 11 is a more refined version of its predecessor.

The process to enable dark mode in Windows 11 is very simple. And what’s more, it’s even easier to switch back to Light mode if you don’t feel like it. I am going to describe the steps below to turn this feature on and off to personalize your desktop.

How to Enable Windows 11 Dark Mode

Right-click anywhere on the desktop to bring up the pop-up menu. At the end of the menu, click on Personalize to bring up the Personalization Settings window. Here, you can select themes of your liking. If you don’t want to change the entire theme, read along.

Click on Colors to bring up the Colors settings page. In the Colors page, under Choose your color drop-down picklist, click to bring up the list of options. In the picklist, select the Dark option. That’s it! You will notice dark mode rolled in . If you want to a step furthur, go to accent color and select the color of your liking.

If you need to switch back, follow the same steps 1-4 and then pick the Light option instead of Dark.

Which apps are affected by dark mode?

Since this is an OS-wide feature, dark mode affects all the apps that come in default with Windows 11. Even the ones that you install later will change their color scheme to match that of dark mode.

Can I configure dark mode for individual apps?

Only if the app supports it. Most apps are designed to work with whatever mode the OS provides. Newer apps have the option to switch between light and dark mode regardless of what mode Windows 11 is on.

Is dark mode better for eyes?

With dark mode enabled the contrast between the text and the background increases. This reduces the strain on the eyes and thus makes it easier to read. The dark mode is ideal for prolonged screen exposure under low light conditions.

But, dark mode increases eye fatigue under bright light conditions. The text also appears washed out. This makes it more difficult to read long pieces of content or text and thus increases eye strain specially on the dark.



In short, the dark mode does have health benefits for the eyes. But, we need to switch to light mode depending on the lighting conditions. The best option is to set up the night light option and adjust the strength to your liking.

Does dark mode consume more battery?

If you have an OLED screen, enabling dark mode saves more battery than light mode. OLED technology lights up each pixel and the black pixels aren’t lit up at all.

This means reduced battery consumption, resulting in longer battery life. This has a positive impact on the environment as well.

Now having said that, most laptops and monitors don’t have an OLED screen. Instead, they use LCD screens which use the same amount of power for both light and dark pixels.

This still means that dark mode has no effect on battery consumption on your Windows 11 machine. . And this is a good thing even if you are only interested in design aesthetics.

Does dark mode decrease PC performance?

As mentioned earlier, the dark mode has very little effect on the processor and RAM. PC performance remains the same regardless of light mode or dark mode.

Is dark mode affecting my productivity?

In recent days, most of the dark mode users have increasingly accused the feature responsible for affecting productivity. But there is no right answer to this. Cause it usually depends on the type of work you are doing and the lighting condition of your office.

If your job demands you to stare at the long list of words and numbers for hours, there might be a slight chance dark mode is affecting your eyes and hence your productivity. Otherwise, you are completely fine.

Also, there is always the fact that, once dark mode is on we are less conscious of our screen time. Thus we spend hours doing nothing but staring at the screen.