How to Enter Chaos Dungeons in Lost Ark

While playing Lost Ark, you will encounter lots of dungeons. Some main, side, and sudden quests include dungeon farming and completion.

Each island and continent in Lost Ark has dungeons in them. And completing them will grant you great rewards.

But the dungeons that are present in the end-game which is PvE content grant you more rare rewards and are very good for farming upgrade materials and gears. This is why players are mostly invested in dungeons.

There are two end-game dungeons in Lost Ark:

Chaos Dungeons Abyss Dungeons

This guide will discuss Chaos Dungeons and everything you need to know about them.

Where is Chaos Dungeon Located?

First, let’s discuss how you can access Chaos Dungeons in Lost Ark.

Follow these steps to enter Chaos Dungeon:

First, go to a populated area in any major city and search for the Chaos Dungeon symbol on the map, as in the image below. Go to the symbol location and interact with the Statue in the area. Then, Chaos Dungeon windows will open. Here, you will have to choose which tier you want to play. Select the tier you want to play, which are the names of the continent in Lost Ark. If you want to play with your party, click on “Matchmaking.” If you’re going to play with a random party, click on “Find Party.” If you want to play alone, click on “Enter.”

In this way, you can access Chaos Dungeons. Now let’s see more about these dungeons.

Chaos Dungeon Requirements

The loot obtained from Chaos Dungeons is much rarer than from normal dungeons. Unfortunately, you cannot play this dungeon in the early game. It will be only available in the end-game.

First, you have to unlock it. To unlock it:

You have to reach Level 50. Complete the “Ealyn’s Request” quests in North Vern.

These dungeons will help you get upgrade materials and other rare items to boost your character power. It is especially great for leveling up your item level.

But you have to be at a certain item level before you can enter a chaos dungeon. Chaos Dungeons are divided into tiers according to their difficulty level.

Chaos Dungoen Tier List

This is how chaos dungeons are divided with respective minimum item level requirements:

TIER 1 TIER 2 TIER 3 1) North Vern

Level 1: Item Level 250

Level 2: Item Level 340

Level 3: Item Level 380

Level 4: Item Level 420



2) Rohendel

Level 1: Item Level 460

Level 2: Item Level 500

Level 3: Item Level 540

Level 4: Item Level 580 1) Yorn

Level 1: Item Level 250

Level 2: Item Level 340

Level 3: Item Level 380

Level 4: Item Level 420



2) Felton

Level 1: Item Level 460

Level 2: Item Level 500

Level 3: Item Level 540

Level 4: Item Level 580 1) Punika

Star Level 1: Item Level 1100

Star Level 2: Item Level 1310

Star Level 3: Item Level 1380

Moon Level 1: Item Level 1325

Moon Level 2: Item Level 1340

Moon Level 3: Item Level 1355

Sun Level 1: Item Level 1370

Sun Level 2: Item Level 1385

Sun Level 3: Item Level

1400

Levels/Zones of Chaos Dungeon

Each level of Chaos Dungeon has three stages. Each stage has different enemies and fighting mechanics. Let’s break down these stages.

Zone 1: A horde of enemies will appear in the location. You have to clear all the enemies. In this zone, AOE attacks are very helpful. You go to the next round after clearing a certain number of enemies, and a portal appears. Zone 2: The enemies’ number will decrease in this zone. But mini-bosses will appear, which are harder to kill. After mini-bosses, the world boss will appear too. Single target attacks can help you a lot in this stage. Zone 3: Rift Core Crystals appear in this zone, which you must destroy. Upon destroying them, a mini-boss will appear, and you have to defeat all.

In addition to these, after the last zone, a portal may appear, which will take you to another bonus area. This area will provide you with lots of currencies. So, watch out for portals in Chaos Dungeons.

You can solo play the Chaos Dungeon or be in the party of 2, 3, or 4 players. But keep in mind, the more players you are in the party, the harder it becomes.

Also, every zone of Chaos Dungeon has a time limit. Each zone will give you 5 minutes to complete the zone. The timer will not start until your start to move. You can see the timer on top with a countdown.

Chaos Dungeons recalibrate its difficulty level according to the number of players.

Chaos Dungeons Daily Limit and Rewards

You can perform Chaos Dungeons twice a day per character. So, you can also use your Alternate Characters to perform these dungeons, which is very beneficial for extra loot. But they also have to be Level 50. For this, you can use Powerpass or Knowledge Transfer.

But the game will not restrict you to playing Chaos Dungeon after two complete runs. Your main motive from Chaos Dungeon is to get loots it provides. After playing twice a day, you will not get those loots rendering Chaos Dungeon useless for you.

Talking about the rewards in Lost Ark, they depend upon which tier you play. Chaos Dungeons are the best content for upgrading your item level. You can get upgrade materials, gears, currencies, and other rewards.

Here is the list of the rewards in Chaos Dungeons according to the tier.

Tier 1 Preception Shard

Disorder Crystal

Stone Fragments

Harmony Shards

Harmony Leapstone

Battle Engravings (Uncommon and Rare)

XP Cards

Cube Ticket Tier 2 Guardian Shard

Contempt Crystal

Stones

Guardian Shards

Life Leapstone

Battle Engravings (Rare and Epic)

Ability Stones

Level 1 Gems

XP Cards

Elite Cube Ticket

Silent Hall Ticket Tier 3 Shard of Purification

Fragment of Longing

Stone Crystals

Honor Shards

Honor Leapstone

Battle Engravings (Epic and Legendary)

Ability Stones

Level 1 Gems

XP Cards

Dimensional Cube Ticket

Hall of the Sun Ticket

Aura of Resonance and Rest Bonus in Chaos Dungeon

You will get 100 Aura of Resonance to do Chaos Dungeons for a day, so if you play Chaos Dungeon once 50 Aura of Resonance is consumed. Playing twice a day consumes your all Aura of Resonance.

But what if you cannot perform Chaos Dungeons every day? Does your Aura of Resonance go to waste? This is where Rest Bonus comes in.

Rest Bonus is a bar seen in the Chaos Dungeon window with a maximum capacity of 100. If you cannot play Chaos Dungeon in a day and have 100 Aura of Resonance, Rest Bonus will fill by 20. In case of only 50 left, Rest Bonus will fill by 10.

Once your Rest Bonus fills up to 20, your next Chaos Dungeon clearing will provide you with twice the loot. So, if you have 40 Rest Bonus, one Chaos Dungeon will consume 20 Rest Bonus, and another 20 Rest Bonus is used in another Chaos Dungeons giving your twice the loot.

You will find the list of loots in every tier on the Chaos Dungeon window.

We hope you are now clear about Chaos Dungeons. Now you can access Chaos Dungeons and grind it daily for awesome loots.