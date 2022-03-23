How to Enter Chaos Dungeons in Lost Ark

While playing Lost Ark, you will encounter lots of dungeons. Some main, side, and sudden quests include dungeon farming and completion.
Each island and continent in Lost Ark has dungeons in them. And completing them will grant you great rewards.
But the dungeons that are present in the end-game which is PvE content grant you more rare rewards and are very good for farming upgrade materials and gears. This is why players are mostly invested in dungeons.
There are two end-game dungeons in Lost Ark:
- Chaos Dungeons
- Abyss Dungeons
This guide will discuss Chaos Dungeons and everything you need to know about them.
Where is Chaos Dungeon Located?
First, let’s discuss how you can access Chaos Dungeons in Lost Ark.
Follow these steps to enter Chaos Dungeon:
- First, go to a populated area in any major city and search for the Chaos Dungeon symbol on the map, as in the image below.
- Go to the symbol location and interact with the Statue in the area.
- Then, Chaos Dungeon windows will open. Here, you will have to choose which tier you want to play. Select the tier you want to play, which are the names of the continent in Lost Ark.
- If you want to play with your party, click on “Matchmaking.” If you’re going to play with a random party, click on “Find Party.” If you want to play alone, click on “Enter.”
In this way, you can access Chaos Dungeons. Now let’s see more about these dungeons.
Chaos Dungeon Requirements
The loot obtained from Chaos Dungeons is much rarer than from normal dungeons. Unfortunately, you cannot play this dungeon in the early game. It will be only available in the end-game.
First, you have to unlock it. To unlock it:
- You have to reach Level 50.
- Complete the “Ealyn’s Request” quests in North Vern.
These dungeons will help you get upgrade materials and other rare items to boost your character power. It is especially great for leveling up your item level.
But you have to be at a certain item level before you can enter a chaos dungeon. Chaos Dungeons are divided into tiers according to their difficulty level.
Chaos Dungoen Tier List
This is how chaos dungeons are divided with respective minimum item level requirements:
|TIER 1
|TIER 2
|TIER 3
|1) North Vern
Level 1: Item Level 250
Level 2: Item Level 340
Level 3: Item Level 380
Level 4: Item Level 420
2) Rohendel
Level 1: Item Level 460
Level 2: Item Level 500
Level 3: Item Level 540
Level 4: Item Level 580
|1) Yorn
Level 1: Item Level 250
Level 2: Item Level 340
Level 3: Item Level 380
Level 4: Item Level 420
2) Felton
Level 1: Item Level 460
Level 2: Item Level 500
Level 3: Item Level 540
Level 4: Item Level 580
|1) Punika
Star Level 1: Item Level 1100
Star Level 2: Item Level 1310
Star Level 3: Item Level 1380
Moon Level 1: Item Level 1325
Moon Level 2: Item Level 1340
Moon Level 3: Item Level 1355
Sun Level 1: Item Level 1370
Sun Level 2: Item Level 1385
Sun Level 3: Item Level
1400
Levels/Zones of Chaos Dungeon
Each level of Chaos Dungeon has three stages. Each stage has different enemies and fighting mechanics. Let’s break down these stages.
- Zone 1: A horde of enemies will appear in the location. You have to clear all the enemies. In this zone, AOE attacks are very helpful. You go to the next round after clearing a certain number of enemies, and a portal appears.
- Zone 2: The enemies’ number will decrease in this zone. But mini-bosses will appear, which are harder to kill. After mini-bosses, the world boss will appear too. Single target attacks can help you a lot in this stage.
- Zone 3: Rift Core Crystals appear in this zone, which you must destroy. Upon destroying them, a mini-boss will appear, and you have to defeat all.
In addition to these, after the last zone, a portal may appear, which will take you to another bonus area. This area will provide you with lots of currencies. So, watch out for portals in Chaos Dungeons.
You can solo play the Chaos Dungeon or be in the party of 2, 3, or 4 players. But keep in mind, the more players you are in the party, the harder it becomes.
Also, every zone of Chaos Dungeon has a time limit. Each zone will give you 5 minutes to complete the zone. The timer will not start until your start to move. You can see the timer on top with a countdown.
Chaos Dungeons recalibrate its difficulty level according to the number of players.
Chaos Dungeons Daily Limit and Rewards
You can perform Chaos Dungeons twice a day per character. So, you can also use your Alternate Characters to perform these dungeons, which is very beneficial for extra loot. But they also have to be Level 50. For this, you can use Powerpass or Knowledge Transfer.
But the game will not restrict you to playing Chaos Dungeon after two complete runs. Your main motive from Chaos Dungeon is to get loots it provides. After playing twice a day, you will not get those loots rendering Chaos Dungeon useless for you.
Talking about the rewards in Lost Ark, they depend upon which tier you play. Chaos Dungeons are the best content for upgrading your item level. You can get upgrade materials, gears, currencies, and other rewards.
Here is the list of the rewards in Chaos Dungeons according to the tier.
|Tier 1
|Preception Shard
Disorder Crystal
Stone Fragments
Harmony Shards
Harmony Leapstone
Battle Engravings (Uncommon and Rare)
XP Cards
Cube Ticket
|Tier 2
|Guardian Shard
Contempt Crystal
Stones
Guardian Shards
Life Leapstone
Battle Engravings (Rare and Epic)
Ability Stones
Level 1 Gems
XP Cards
Elite Cube Ticket
Silent Hall Ticket
|Tier 3
|Shard of Purification
Fragment of Longing
Stone Crystals
Honor Shards
Honor Leapstone
Battle Engravings (Epic and Legendary)
Ability Stones
Level 1 Gems
XP Cards
Dimensional Cube Ticket
Hall of the Sun Ticket
Aura of Resonance and Rest Bonus in Chaos Dungeon
You will get 100 Aura of Resonance to do Chaos Dungeons for a day, so if you play Chaos Dungeon once 50 Aura of Resonance is consumed. Playing twice a day consumes your all Aura of Resonance.
But what if you cannot perform Chaos Dungeons every day? Does your Aura of Resonance go to waste? This is where Rest Bonus comes in.
Rest Bonus is a bar seen in the Chaos Dungeon window with a maximum capacity of 100. If you cannot play Chaos Dungeon in a day and have 100 Aura of Resonance, Rest Bonus will fill by 20. In case of only 50 left, Rest Bonus will fill by 10.
Once your Rest Bonus fills up to 20, your next Chaos Dungeon clearing will provide you with twice the loot. So, if you have 40 Rest Bonus, one Chaos Dungeon will consume 20 Rest Bonus, and another 20 Rest Bonus is used in another Chaos Dungeons giving your twice the loot.
You will find the list of loots in every tier on the Chaos Dungeon window.
We hope you are now clear about Chaos Dungeons. Now you can access Chaos Dungeons and grind it daily for awesome loots.