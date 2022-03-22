How to Enter PVP in Lost Ark

MMO games like Lost Ark are full of exciting and challenging content. A wide range of game content is battle-oriented in Lost Ark. You have to fight against other players or the in-game enemies.

Every MMO gives its players a chance for PVE or PVP battle. PVE stands for Player Vs. Environment where you as a player fight with in-game monsters or enemies in Lost Ark. PVP stands for Player vs. Player, where you can battle with your friends or random players in the game.

Most rewards and game content focus on PVE in games like Lost Ark. The main storyline and Dungeons, Raids, Islands, etc., are PVE. Many players prefer PVE over PVP.

But for players who like PVP over PVE, Lost Ark has the content for you. This guide will discuss PVP contents and how you can enter these contents.

PVP Contents in Lost Ark

First, before getting into entering PVP, let’s find out how many PVP contents are there in Lost Ark. Lost Ark does not provide that many PVP contents like PVE.

There are three main PVP game modes in Lost Ark.

Team Death Match: In this mode, you have to play with three players in your team. There are two teams in the game. The rule is simple. You have to fight with opponent players and get as many kills as you can. At the end of the game, the team with more points or kills wins. Death Match: Everything is the same as Team Deathmatch in this game mode. The only difference is that you have to fight alone instead of teams. Remember, the one who has the last hit on a kill gets the point. So, watch out for low HP opponents. Team Elimination: This mode is different from the two modes. There are two teams with three players each, like in Team Deathmatch. But the fight happens between two players (one from each team). The one who loses gets out, and the next teammate joins in the fight. A winning player cannot change the player. The team with the last man standing wins.

The modes mentioned above come under the Normal Match tab in the main PVP Proving Grounds window. You will see the “Competitive Match” tab in the window too. This is a ranked match.

After playing some Normal Matches, you will unlock Competitive Matches. This is where things get interesting. Upon winning a match, you will gain points to increase your rank, giving you certain rewards. Also, losing a game can decrease your level.

The ranks with their respective rewards are:

Bronze (Score 1 to 1499) – No Reward

– No Reward Silver (Score 1500 to1699) – Silver Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Pants Skin)

– Silver Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Pants Skin) Gold (Score 1700 to 1899) – Gold Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Chestpiece and Pants Skins)

– Gold Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Chestpiece and Pants Skins) Platinum (Score 1900 to 2099) – Platinum Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins)

– Platinum Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins) Diamond (Score 2100 to above) – Diamond Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Title, Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins)

– Diamond Rank Epic Reward Chest (Contains PVP Title, Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins) Master (Rankings 31-100) – Master Rank Legendary Reward Chest (Contains 3,000 Blue Crystals, Master Aura, PVP Title, Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins)

– Master Rank Legendary Reward Chest (Contains 3,000 Blue Crystals, Master Aura, PVP Title, Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins) Grandmaster (Rankings 1-30)– Grandmaster Rank Legendary Reward Chest (Contains 10,000 Blue Crystals, Grandmaster Aura, PVP Title, Headwear, Chestpiece, and Pants Skins)

After you reach Level 60, you can get Courage Coins from PVP matches. These Coins can be traded in PVP merchants to get upgrade materials and other items.

There is another tab, “Co-op Battle.” You can go solo or with the other five players in a Co-op battle. So, you can have one to 6 players in a team.

Co-op Battles are only available at a certain in a day. So, look out for co-op battles timing. There are three Co-op Battle Modes.

Ironlands: Your main objective in this game mode is to secure the Elysium at the center of the arena. You will get buffs in the arena. So, pick up the buffs and kill the opponents. The team with the highest points wins.

Blue Dragon Territory: In this game mode, too, you have to secure Elysium. But both the team have their own Elysium and have to protect their own while trying to steal others.

Golden Eagle Battlefield: In this mode, there are 3 Elysium. Your objective is to get more Elysium than your opponent.

In addition to these modes, you can also use the “Custom Game” tab. In Custom Game, you can choose any mode and play with your friends with your own rule. You can also join any custom game from this tab.

Unlocking and Entering PVP Content in Lost Ark

Like many contents in Lost Ark, you have to unlock PVP first. But unlike PVE contents like Chaos Dungeons and Raids, you don’t have to wait for the end-game to unlock PVP. But even before unlocking PVP contents, you can duel with any player you like. For this:

Right-click on the player you want to duel. Click on “Duel Request.” And wait for 10 seconds for another player to accept and start the duel.

To unlock other main PVP contents, you must meet these requirements first.

You must reach Level 26. You must complete the “Rebuilding Luterra” quest in East Luterra.

After completing the quest, you will get information about the Proving Grounds in Lost Ark. Then, you will unlock the PVP contents in Lost Ark.

You can enter PVP battles now from Bulletin Boards in major cities in Lost Ark.

Open your map and search for the icon of Bulletin Board as shown on the map. Go to the location and interact with the board to enter the PVP battle. You can also directly access the PVP modes. Search for the Colosseum icon under your mini-map. Click on it and choose the mode you want to play.

Now, you can play any mode of PVP in Lost Ark., But you may be thinking, PVP can be very unfair. Some players are higher level, and some are lower level. The battle will be one-sided.

This is not the case in Lost Ark. The gameplay is very fair, and this is where Book of Coordination comes in.

Book of Coordination in Lost Ark

No matter how many levels you have or how much power you have, PVP starts with all players having the same skill and stat points. Every player is given 1250 points to invest in their stats and 340 points in their skills.

The stats are the same for everyone to invest in, which are:

Crit

Specialization

Domination

Swiftness

Endurance

Expertise

You can invest your stat points in any of them as you like. This will determine your playstyle in PVP.

The skills you get to invest in are the skills you get from your class. You will have access to all the skills your class offers. You will have nine skills; one of them will be your ultimate. You can invest in any of them to level up your skills with your 340 points.

After you can access the Proving Grounds window, you will also be able to access the Book of Coordination. You can access it by clicking on “Book of Coordination” at the bottom of your Proving Grounds window.