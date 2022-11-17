Various apps on Windows let users experience full-screen mode to focus on the main content area. Windows itself has a default key to switch between full-screen and normal modes seamlessly.

But a caveat to the full-screen mode is that not everyone is aware of the exit key in case of an accidental switch. The title bar/ tab bar (in browsers) vanishes, taking away the minimize, resize and close buttons. And it gets you stuck within one full-screen window, also limiting the ability to exit it.

In this article, we will try to list as many ways as possible to exit the full screen on Windows so that no window limits your access.

How to Exit Full Screen on Windows

F11 being the Windows default for switching screen mode, would help you exit full screen in most cases. But, in many instances, other keys and combinations are required. So, we have mentioned ways to exit full screen below, starting with the F11 key:

Press F11 key

As already stated, Windows uses the F11 key as the default key to enter and exit full-screen mode for many out-of-the-box applications. Therefore, many other applications and browsers also use it as the default key to swap between full-screen and normal mode.

You can press the F11 key to check if it exits you from the full-screen mode.

In many devices with compact keyboards (like notebooks and laptops) lacking Numpad and other keys, manufacturers might dedicate F11 to custom operations. Such devices would use Fn + F11 key combination to enter and exit full screen.

Take your Cursor to the Top

If the F11 key didn’t work, taking your cursor to the top of your screen might work. Full screened file explorer pops up the address bar ribbon and a small icon on the right-most side to exit the full screen. And simply clicking the icon will get you out of the mode.

Likewise, browsers also show the default title bar when hovering over the screen’s top section. Clicking the resize button on the right side will exit the full-screen mode. However, some browsers and applications might show the close/cross icon in the middle area of the top section, which can be clicked to accomplish the same task.

Use Esc key

The next workaround would be the Esc (Escape) key. Many games use it as the key to pause the gameplay and list quick settings along with options to close the game. So far, some applications and video players use it as the full-screen exit key.

Web-based applications like Youtube also use Esc to exit full-screen.

Use Alt + Space

A key combo entry to the list would be of Alt + Space keys. This is also a Windows default key combination to initiate the window options for the open application. The menu generally appears in the left-hand corner with options like restore, minimize, resize, close, etc.

Once it shows up, you can use the up/down arrow keys to choose options and hit Enter to select. The restore option will resize the window to the last configured size, and you will definitely know the functions of other listed options.

You can also press the N key after the Alt + Space combo to skip the option-choosing part and directly minimize some apps/browsers.

Dedicated Key of Application

Apart from the default keys and combos, some applications and games might configure their own key/combo to enter and exit full screen. It helps them avoid conflicts in matching key assignments. You will be able to find the exit key for your application/game in user manuals or online.

Alt + Tab

The Alt + Tab key combo is the default Windows combination for switching between various open Windows. So, if you can’t find any key to exit the full-screen mode, you can switch to a normal screen mode and close the full-screen window from the taskbar.

Windows + D

The Windows + D key combination functions to load the desktop. Upon pressing the combo while using the application/game in full screen, you can jump to the desktop directly if it hasn’t been locked. Then, you can close the application from the taskbar and reopen it to exit the safe mode.

Close the App

If nothing is helping, you can try a right-away approach to close the current window with Alt + F4 key combination. If that doesn’t work, open Task Manager with Ctrl + Shift + Esc and close the application with Right-click>End task

Some running applications may make it harder to open Task Manager with its default key combination. So you can open it by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del key and clicking on Task Manager. Then, you can End Task the full-screen task from it.