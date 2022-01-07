When moving to a new browser or a new computer, exporting all your previously saved Chrome bookmarks make it very easy. By simply creating an HTML file, you can continue right from where you left off.

You can use that HTML file to import your Chrome bookmarks, passwords, history, and more to another browser or device. Let’s get into more details on how you can do it.

How to Export Chrome Bookmarks?

Here’s how you can easily export Chrome bookmarks:

Open Chrome and click on three dots on the upper-right corner to open the menu. Click on Bookmarks. From the drop-down menu, select Bookmark Manager. You can now view the list of your bookmarks. Click on the three dots again on the upper-right corner. Now, click on Export bookmarks from the given menu. In the window that pops up, rename the file or select a destination and click on Save.

Your Chrome bookmarks will now be saved as an HTML file.

How to Import Chrome Bookmarks to Another Computer?

To move your bookmarks to another computer, you can transfer the saved HTML file using a USB drive or a hard drive. Alternatively, you can also upload them to Google Drive, AirDrop, or even Gmail.

Now, let’s look into how to import bookmarks to a new computer. Please follow our steps above from #1 to #2 to open Bookmark Manager. After that, you can follow these steps below:

Click on the three dots on the top-right corner. Click on Import Bookmarks. This will open an Open File window where you can choose the HTML file of your bookmarks. Hit double-click on the HTML file.

You can now open a new tab and easily check out all your imported bookmarks from the Bookmarks option.

How to Import Chrome Bookmarks to Another Browser?

If you’re about to use a new browser, you’ll always get asked to sync your data, like saved bookmarks from other browsers. This is the same with Safari, Firefox, and such. Along with bookmarks, you can also import your history and passwords.

Here is an example with Firefox:

When you open a new browser, you can click on Import from Google Chrome to import your data. You can even choose what items to import to your new browser.

However, if you missed the chance when you first installed your browser, you can still import using bookmark HTML files.

You can follow these steps to easily import to other browsers, like Safari, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and more:

On Safari

There are two ways to import your Chrome bookmarks to Safari. Let’s start with the HTML file first.

Open Safari and go to File from the top-left corner. From the drop-down menu, click on Import From. Now, click on Bookmarks HTML file. Select your HTML file. Click on Import.

If you don’t have the HTML file, you can still sync your Chrome bookmarks easily to Safari. Simply select Google Chrome after clicking on Import From from the File menu. From there, you can choose what items you want to import, like History, Passwords, and Bookmarks. Select Bookmarks and click on Import.

You can now view all your imported bookmarks in the sidebar below Bookmarks.

Note: Both the methods above to import Chrome bookmarks on Safari are the same on all versions of macOS.

On Mozilla Firefox

Here’s how you can import your Chrome bookmarks to Mozilla Firefox.

Open Firefox and click on the three horizontal lines to open the menu. Click on Bookmarks. Below the list of all the bookmarks, click on Bookmark Manager. This will open a Library window. Click on Import and Backup. Then, click on Import Bookmarks from HTML. Select your HTML file and click on OK.

You can view the bookmarks in the ‘Imported’ folder below the address bar.

On Microsoft Edge

Here’s how you can import Chrome bookmarks to Microsoft Edge:

Open Microsoft Edge and click on Favorites with the little star symbol. On the top-right corner of the Favorites bar, click on the three dots to open the menu. Click on Import Favorites. This will open a new page with a pop-up option ‘Import Browser Data.’ Here, you can either import from Google Chrome or use an HTML file. Then, select items, like bookmarks, passwords, extensions, and more as per your needs. Click on Import.

On Opera

Here’s how you can import bookmarks from Chrome to Opera:

Open Opera. From the left panel, click on the heart icon to open Bookmarks. Click on Open full Bookmarks view. Now, on the bottom-left corner, click on Import/Export. Then, select Import Bookmarks. You’ll see a pop-up box where you can choose to import from Chrome or other browsers or an HTML file. Click on Import.

How to Export Bookmarks From Other Browsers?

Similar to Chrome bookmarks, the general idea is the same with other browsers, like Firefox, Safari, and more. All you need to do is create an HTML file out of your saved bookmarks.

Here’s how you can do it step-by-step on other browsers:

On Safari

You can follow these steps to export bookmarks from Safari:

Open Safari and go to File. Click on Export and then select Bookmarks. The HTML file will be saved as “Safari Bookmarks.html.”

On Mozilla Firefox

Click on the three horizontal lines on the top-right corner to open the menu. Click on Bookmarks > Manage Bookmarks. In the Library window, click on Import and Backup. Click on Export Bookmarks to HTML.

On Microsoft Edge

Open the Edge browser and click on Favorites with the star icon. On the Favorites bar, click on the three dots. Select Export Favorites.

On Opera

Click on the heart icon to open Bookmarks > Open full Bookmarks view. This will open a new page. Click on Import/Export that’s on the bottom-left corner. Select Export Bookmarks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Chrome Erase My Bookmarks?

Sometimes, browser updates, Windows updates, or bugs can cause bookmarks to disappear. You can sign out and sign in again to Chrome in cases like this. You can also import the bookmark HTML file to restore your bookmarks.

How to Recover Accidentally Deleted Chrome Bookmarks?

If you accidentally deleted a Chrome bookmark, you can go to the Bookmark Manager page by holding down Ctrl + Shift + O. You can view the Undo button at the bottom of the screen. If you can’t find this option, simply press Ctrl + Z to undo the deleted bookmark.

How Do I Share My Chrome Bookmarks?

You can simply copy and paste the bookmark links or refer to our methods above to create an HTML file. Then, you can send that file to your friends through mail or any other preferred method.

How to Organize My Bookmarks?

When you find a website you want to bookmark, click on the bookmark icon and click on Edit Bookmark. Click on More > New folder. You can create different folders as per your desired categories and bookmark websites accordingly. This way, your bookmarks are organized and easier to access.