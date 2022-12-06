How to Factory Reset an Apple Watch

Apple Watch, like many other devices, can run into troubles. It can be a connectivity issue, forgotten passcode, frozen screen, touch problems, or other issues. In such cases, you can always factory reset your Apple Watch and resolve these issues.

You can use the paired iPhone or your watch to reset the Apple Watch to the factory version. Also, you can do it with or without your Apple ID password. This article will help you learn every possible method to reset your Apple Watch to its factory settings.

Methods to Factory Reset Apple Watch

There are mainly two ways to reset the Apple Watch. You can use the Watch app on your iPhone or use the Watch itself. The first option will need your paired iPhone and the Apple ID password. It will help disable the activation lock. Meanwhile, the latter option allows the factory reset without the Apple ID password. But, the activation lock will remain intact.

Note: Factory resetting erases settings, applications, and every other information from your watch. So, you may consider backing up your Apple Watch before starting the process.

Using iPhone

With your paired iPhone, you can launch the Watch application and reset your Apple Watch to its factory version. Be sure to know your Apple ID password, as it will be needed later in this method.

Keep the watch and your iPhone close to each other. On your iPhone, locate and tap the Watch app. Then, choose My Watch > General. Select Reset.

Tap Erase Apple Watch Content and Settings.

Then, press Erase All Content and Settings. Enter the Apple ID password to disable the Activation Lock. Choose the Keep your plan option if your intention is to connect the watch with the iPhone later. Else, pick Remove your plan. Also, when you select the latter, consider contacting the carrier service to cancel the subscription.

Using Watch

You can also reset the Apple Watch to the factory state without your paired iPhone. Instead, you can do it using your watch. The method is applicable whether you have your passcode or not. You can use the watch if you have forgotten or lost your passcode.

With Passcode

Tap Settings on the watch. Select the General option.

Then, choose Reset.

Select Erase All Content and Settings and enter the Passcode.

Pick Keep your plan or Remove your plan. Upon receiving the confirmation message, tap Erase All.

Without Passcode

First, Plug your watch into the Charger. Press the Side button on your watch. Release it when the Power Off menu appears on the screen.

Then, press and hold the Digital Crown.

Release it when you see the Erase all content and settings message on the watch. Now, tap Reset.

When asked, choose Reset again.

Note: When you factory reset Apple Watch through the watch, the activation lock won’t be disabled.

How to Remove the Activation Lock?

The activation lock is a security feature for Apple devices. The feature is enabled when you unpair or reset your Apple Watch without entering the Apple ID password. When you use the Watch application, you have to enter the Apple ID password, and the activation lock is disabled. It allows you or anyone else to pair it with their phone.

The feature will be enabled while resetting the watch from the watch itself. It is because you don’t need to input the Apple ID password when you reset the watch via the watch. Because of this feature, your Apple Watch can remain secure if the watch is stolen or lost. Furthermore, it prevents pairing a new device, unpairing the connected device, and turning off the Find My feature.

Here’s how you can disable the activation lock