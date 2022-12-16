How to Factory Reset Samsung TV? 5 Best Ways

Factory Resetting your Samsung TV can be useful if it frequently runs into issues like crashing and freezing. Or, it can be helpful if you are planning to give it away.

There are several methods you can use to factory reset the Samsung TV. You can easily go through the built-in TV settings to reset it. Besides, you can use physical buttons on the TV to complete the reset process. By the end of the article, you will also learn to factory reset your Samsung TV without using a remote.

Using Exit Button on Remote

This method comes into handy if you have an older model of Samsung TV and own an IR remote. However, it can also be used with smart remotes. Simply pressing and holding the Exit key on your remote will help reset the TV.

Power on the TV. Face the TV remote towards the TV. Press the Exit button once and keep pressing it until a Reset menu is shown. Normally, the reset screen will appear after 12 seconds.

Once the reset screen is displayed, follow the on-screen instructions to reset the TV. You might need to enter a PIN code to reset the TV, which is by default (0000). If you have changed the PIN code later, enter it accordingly.

Wait until the reset completes. Your TV will restart after completing the reset process. Set up your TV after that, and you are ready to watch it again.

Using TV Settings

Using TV settings is the most straightforward and feasible method to reset most Samsung TV models. You can simply enter the TV settings and look after the Reset option. This method works whether you have a general IR remote or Samsung’s smart remote.

Using your TV remote, go to the lower left part of the TV’s home screen and select Settings > All Settings.

On the Settings window, go down to General & Privacy.

Choose Reset from the right pane.

Enter PIN code. (0000 by default)

Confirm the reset in the popup.

Let the reset complete. TV will restart automatically after completing reset.



Note: Some models may require you to enter a few more menus to access the Reset option. The sequence can be Settings > Support > Self Diagnosis > Reset.

Using Service Menu

The next method to reset the Samsung TV is from its service menu. The service menu on Samsung TVs is a special menu that lets you manage the advanced functionalities of the TV. You can also quickly use it to factory reset the TV. But you need an IR remote to access the service menu.

Point the remote towards your TV. Press Info > Settings > Mute > Power buttons on the remote in sequence. Make sure you do not have much delay between pressing those keys. Also, hold the remote stably while pressing those buttons. You will now see a Service menu on your TV screen. Choose Option.

Select Factory Reset and follow on-screen instructions to complete the reset process.



Using Buttons on TV Panel

You can also use buttons on your TV panel to reset it. This method is helpful if you don’t have access to the remote. However, you need assistance from your friend to complete the reset with this process.

Turn off your TV and remove its power cord from the power supply. Now go to the TV’s button panel and locate Power button and Volume Down button. Press these buttons at once and keep pressing them. Now ask your friend to plug the power cable into the electrical supply. Wait a few seconds. A Reset TV window will appear on the screen. Then follow the on-screen instructions to start the Reset. You can use Volume Up and Volume Down keys to navigate through the Reset screen. Let the reset complete, and you are good to go.

Other Ways to Reset Samsung TV

There are also other ways to reset the Samsung TV if the above-discussed methods do not work for you. There might be cases when you do not have the remote and can not access the TV’s button panel too. You can use a keyboard to navigate TV settings and complete the reset in such cases.

Likewise, there is an official app from Samsung, “SmartThings,” that you can easily set up with a TV and use as a remote. Also, you can use IR blasters on your phone to control the TV and reset it. Or, get a new Samsung remote and use the same methods discussed above to reset the TV.