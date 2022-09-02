How to Find Your Gmail Contacts List on Any Devices?

Not everyone has an easy to remember email address. Fortunately, you can use your Gmail’s Contacts list look up their the email addresses. You can then easily send an email without having to double-check the address.

Although this only gives access to the Contacts saved to your Google Account, it makes the process of finding your contacts in Gmail significantly easier. The process of accessing Google Contacts can differ for different devices. So, we’ve tried to cover steps for almost all commonly used platforms.

How to Find Your Contacts in Gmail for Desktop?

If you have saved contact info on your Google account, it will sync across all other devices, including your PC. And if you’ve saved email addresses in their contact info, you can easily send them an email.

You can use a couple of methods to find your contacts in the Desktop version of Gmail. The steps are given below.

From the Side Panel

You can access Google contacts from the right-side panel. To do so, follow these steps.

Open Gmail in your browser. Sign in to your Google Account. From the side panel on the right side, click on the Contacts icon. It will show all your contacts on the right side. You can select a contact and click on the mail icon to send them mail.

Use Google Apps

Google offers a wide range of apps, which can all be accessed using Google Apps. You can go to Google Apps from Gmail to access your Contacts. To do so, follow these steps.

Open Gmail in your browser. Make sure that you’re signed in to your Google Account. Click on the Google Apps icon next to your profile picture at the top-right. Then, select Contacts. Google Contacts will open in a new tab. You can select a contact and click on the mail icon to send them an email.

Use Any Other Google Services

You can also access Google Contacts from other Google Services like Google Search Engine, Google Docs, etc. To do so, follow these steps.

Open any Google Service in your Browser. (Google.com works too) Make sure that you’re signed in. Click on the Google Apps icon next to your profile picture. Click on Contacts.

Instead of doing this, you can directly go to Google Contacts Site.

How to Find Your Contacts in Gmail for Mobile?

Google Contacts is not available on Apple devices, but you can use it on your Android. On some androids, though, you have to download the Google Contacts app.

To access contacts in Gmail, follow these steps on your Android.

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Swipe from the left-side to open the Slide menu. Scroll down and tap on Contacts under Google Apps.



If you don’t have the Google Contacts app, it will prompt you to install it on Google Playstore. Select a contact option to view your contacts.



How to Add, Remove and Edit Contact Info on Google Contacts?

If you just started using Google Contacts and found it useful, you may need to manage some contact information. You can add, remove and edit contact info from your PC. Here are the steps to do so.

To add a new contact to your list, follow these steps.

Open up Google Contacts from your browser. Click on Create Contact and choose Create a Contact or Create Multiple Contacts.

Fill out all the information and click on Save.



To remove a contact from your list, follow these steps.

Open Google Contacts. Select a Contact and click on the 3-dots icon. Select Delete and press Move to Trash.



Note: By selecting multiple contacts, you can remove them at once.

If you want to edit a contact, hover your mouse over the contact and click on the Edit icon.

