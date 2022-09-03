How to Find My Microsoft Product Key?

When you buy a Microsoft product from genuine sources, you will also receive a combination of numbers and letters that authenticates your purchase. This unique string of letters and numbers is called a product key. The main purpose of this key is to validate and activate your Microsoft product.

If you are installing a new copy of a Microsoft product or reinstalling it in a new device, you may be prompted to enter your Microsoft product key in order to unlock and use your purchased product.

In this article, we’ll show you multiple ways to find the product key of your Microsoft product.

Methods to Find Microsoft Product Key

The following methods can be used to check the product key of your Microsoft product installed on your device.

On the Box

If you have purchased a physical copy of your Microsoft Product, you will find the product key written on the back of the box or inside with the installation disc.

Look for a 25-digit code written in this format XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX-XXXXX on the documentation provided with your installation disc.

Certificate or Document During Purchase of Device

Some merchandise provides you with a certificate or a document if you purchase your Microsoft product in a bundle. If that is the case, check your device if it came with a product key.

If your system comes preinstalled with the Microsoft product, check the back of your device or the documentation provided with it for information regarding the product key.

Sometimes you may also receive the product key via email and other electronic services like messages or digital licenses.

For more details, contact Microsoft for support or your product retailer on how and where you can find the product key of your Microsoft product.

From Microsoft Account

You can also find the Microsoft product key in your Microsoft account. If you have purchased your device and registered it, the product can be accessed from your Microsoft account. To check your Microsoft account for the product key, go to:

Open your browser and go to your Microsoft account login page On the upper right of the screen, click on the user icon to enter the login screen

On the next screen, enter your credentials to log in After you successfully log in, look for the Services & subscriptions tab on the upper portion of your account page

If you do not see the Services & subscriptions tab, click on the arrow icon and it will appear On the Services & subscriptions page, look for your installed Microsoft product and click on it Below your product, click on the View product key to view the product key

Using Command Prompt

To check your Microsoft product’s key from the command prompt, follow these steps:

Press the Windows Key + R to open Run Type cmd in the text field to open the command prompt

In the console, type the following command and press Enter.

wmic path SoftwareLicensingService get OA3xOriginalProductKey

Your Microsoft product key will be shown in the console.

From the Windows Registry

You can also check the product of your Microsoft product from the Windows registry. To do this:

Press Windows Key + R to open Run Now, type regedit in the text field and press the Enter key

In Windows Registry, go to:

Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\SoftwareProtectionPlatform

Now, look for a file named BackupProductKeyDefault

Your Microsoft product key will be written there

From Visual Basic Script

You can also check your Microsoft product key by executing this Visual Basic Script. To do this:

Go to the desktop and right-click the mouse button Go to New and click on Text Document to open a new Notepad file

In Notepad, type or paste the entire script given:

Const HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE = &H80000002 WinKey = GetWinKey OfficeKeys = GetOfficeKey("10.0") & GetOfficeKey("11.0") & GetOfficeKey("12.0") & GetOfficeKey("14.0") & GetOfficeKey("15.0") & GetOfficeKey("16.0") If Msgbox(WinKey & vbnewline & vbnewline & OfficeKeys & vbnewline & "Create text file named ProductKeys.txt?", vbyesno, "Keycheck") = vbyes then Set objFSO = CreateObject("Scripting.FileSystemObject") Set objTextFile = objFSO.CreateTextFile("ProductKeys.txt", True) objTextFile.Write WinKey & vbnewline & vbnewline & OfficeKeys objTextFile.Close end if Function GetOfficeKey(sVer) On Error Resume Next Dim arrSubKeys Set wshShell = WScript.CreateObject( "WScript.Shell" ) sBit = wshShell.ExpandEnvironmentStrings("%ProgramFiles(x86)%") if sBit <> "%ProgramFiles(x86)%" then sBit = "Software\wow6432node" else sBit = "Software" end if Set objReg=GetObject("winmgmts:{impersonationLevel=impersonate}!\\.\root\default:StdRegProv") objReg.EnumKey HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, sBit & "\Microsoft\Office\" & sVer & "\Registration", arrSubKeys Set objReg = Nothing if IsNull(arrSubKeys) = False then For Each Subkey in arrSubKeys if lenb(other) < 1 then other = wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\" & sBit & "\Microsoft\Office\" & sVer & "\Registration\" & SubKey & "\ProductName") if ucase(right(SubKey, 7)) = "0FF1CE}" then Set wshshell = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") key = ConvertToKey(wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\" & sBit & "\Microsoft\Office\" & sVer & "\Registration\" & SubKey & "\DigitalProductID")) oem = ucase(mid(wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\" & sBit & "\Microsoft\Office\" & sVer & "\Registration\" & SubKey & "\ProductID"), 7, 3)) edition = wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\" & sBit & "\Microsoft\Office\" & sVer & "\Registration\" & SubKey & "\ProductName") if err.number <> 0 then edition = other err.clear end if Set wshshell = Nothing if oem <> "OEM" then oem = "Retail" if lenb(final) > 1 then final = final & vbnewline & final else final = edition & " " & oem & ": " & key end if end if Next GetOfficeKey = final & vbnewline End If End Function Function GetWinKey() Set wshshell = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") edition = wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\ProductName") oem = ucase(mid(wshshell.RegRead("HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\ProductID"), 7, 3)) key = GetKey("HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\DigitalProductId") set wshshell = Nothing if oem <> "OEM" then oem = "Retail" GetWinKey = edition & " " & oem & ": " & key End Function Function GetKey(sReg) Set wshshell = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") GetKey = ConvertToKey(wshshell.RegRead(sReg)) Set wshshell = Nothing End Function Function ConvertToKey(key) Const KeyOffset = 52 i = 28 Chars = "BCDFGHJKMPQRTVWXY2346789" Do Cur = 0 x = 14 Do Cur = Cur * 256 Cur = key(x + KeyOffset) + Cur key(x + KeyOffset) = (Cur \ 24) And 255 Cur = Cur Mod 24 x = x - 1 Loop While x >= 0 i = i - 1 KeyOutput = Mid(Chars, Cur + 1, 1) & KeyOutput If (((29 - i) Mod 6) = 0) And (i <> -1) Then i = i - 1 KeyOutput = "-" & KeyOutput End If Loop While i >= 0 ConvertToKey = KeyOutput End Function

Now, click on File and select Save as

Give the script an appropriate name and rename the .txt extension with a .vbs extension (example: productkeychk.vbs)

Click on Save and select a destination to save the script Now, double-click on the script to execute it



Your Microsoft product key will be displayed in the dialogue box.

If any of the above mentioned solutions do not work, you can also try installing third-party software that can retrieve the product key for you. You can also contact Microsoft support and ask them for assistance to check the product key of your Microsoft product.