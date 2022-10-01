How to Find One Airpod When It’s Lost?

It is easy to misplace wireless devices like Airpods due to their compact design. Since it is not that cheap to replace with a new one when you lose one piece, you can quickly locate them using the Find My app and iCloud.

To find your one lost AirPod, you must have paired it with any of your apple devices at one point. Before we get into the steps, ensure you have turned on the Bluetooth and your device has already installed the latest software version.

How to Find One Lost Airpod When Online?

If your Bluetooth device is within the Bluetooth range, has enough charge, and is still paired with your device, here’s how you can locate them. You can find your one Airpod by locating it on the map or playing a sound through the Find My app and iCloud.

Using Find My Application

Find My application on your iOS device is mainly used to find your iOS devices when you misplace them. Along with that, you can also find the devices like Airpods or earbuds that you have paired with these devices. Here’s how you can use this feature to find your one Airpod when it’s lost.

Set Up Find My App

If you’ve been using Airpods for quite some time, you must have turned on Find My Network. If you haven’t already, here’s how to do it.

On iPhone

Go to Settings. Scroll down to Privacy & Security and tap on it.

Select the Location Services option and turn on the Location Services.

Scroll down and search for Find My and tap on it. Select Ask Next Time Or When I Share or While Using the App.

Tap on Back > Back > Settings option on the top left. Now, scroll up and tap on your Apple ID.

Select the Find My option.

` Tap on Find My iPhone. Enable Find My iPhone, Find My Network, and Send Last Location.



On Mac

Click on Apple Menu. Select the System Preferences option.

Click on Security & Privacy and select the Privacy option.

Click on the Lock icon on the bottom left if not unlocked, and fill in the admin credentials. Then, click on the Unblock option.

Select the Location Services option. Enable the “Enable Location Service” for Find My by check marking the box.

Now, go back to System Preferences. Now, click on Apple ID and go to iCloud.

Enable the Find My Mac option. Click on Options on its right.

Turn on Find My Mac and Find My Network. Click on the Done option.



Locate the Airpod on the Find My App

Find My app lets you see the location of your Airpod and gives you an idea of where it might possibly be. It’s easier to find your lost Airpod if it’s misplaced somewhere near the Bluetooth range, which is 15-30 feet. When you lose one Airpod, keep the one you have inside the charging case and follow the steps below.

Open Find My app. Go to the Devices tab.

Search for your Airpod and tap on it. Press the Play Sound option. When you keep the Airpods that you still have with you inside the case and close the lid, only the one outside will ring the sound.

Select L if the lost one is left Airpod and R for the right Airpod. Doing this will make your Airpod ring, which gets louder over time. If you misplaced one of them nearby, you could quickly locate it with the sound it produces. This option might not be available for all generations of Airpods.

Press the Cross button once you find it.

To view where you last kept the lost Airpod, keep the Airpod inside the case, close it, and refresh the map. When you relaunch it, it should show the location of the lost Airpod if it’s still online and within reach of Bluetooth range.

Note: An An Airpod’s battery life only lasts for a few hours. If your Airpod’s battery is dead, it might be hard to locate your Airpod.

Enable Notify When Left Behind

Turning on Left Behind mode will notify you when you leave your Airpod behind, far from the Bluetooth range. Here’s how to do it.

Open Find My app. Go to the Devices tab.

Search for your Airpod and tap on it. Scroll down to Notifications and enable the Notify When Left Behind option.

Click on Done.

Using iCloud

iCloud tends to store all the data and activity of the device when synced with Apple ID. You can use it to find your lost phone and change account settings as well as the other devices connected with the same Apple ID. Here’s how you can do it,

Open iCloud Find on your web browser. Sign in using your Apple ID credentials.

Select the All Devices option.

Search for your Airpod and tap on it. Select the Play Sound option. It will make your Airpod ring which gradually gets louder.

Select Play Sound on the Volume Warning. Once you find your Airpod, click on the OK button.

How to Find One Lost Airpod When Offline?

The lost mode feature is only available for Airpods Pro, Airpods Pro 2nd and 3rd generation, and Airpods Max. When you turn the lost mode on, you will get notified when the location becomes available. You’ll get a message with your phone number or email. You also lock the pairing so that other people won’t get to use it. It keeps the Airpod locked to your Apple ID too.