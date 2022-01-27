How to Find Passwords on Mac

We have all been in a situation where we have forgotten a password to one of our important accounts. Your Mac has great ways to protect your important passwords and keep it private. This way, no one can access it and use it wrongly. However, this can also come in handy when you forget one of your passwords.

You can access and change passwords to various platforms through your Mac. This ensures that your accounts remain private and accessible only to you. Saving your passwords safely in your Mac is a great safety alternative to protect your intellectual property.

Follow these simple steps to access the passwords through your Mac:

Where Are the Passwords Stored on Mac?

Your Mac immediately stored passwords for future use once you give it permission to. Any passwords from websites to social media accounts are safely stored. You can access your saved passwords on various applications and the browser through your Mac. These passwords are either saved through your iCloud or your browser history. Some of the places you can access your passwords are:

System Preferences

Safari

Keychain Access

How to Find Saved Passwords on Mac?

Your Mac automatically saves various passwords when you give it permission to save for future use. If you have various Apple devices connected to the same iCloud account, your passwords are saved within these devices. So where are these passwords stored in your Mac? These are the locations you can access it from:

System Preferences

You can find all your saved passwords in system preferences. Follow these given steps:

Press on the Apple Menu at the farthest left corner of the menu bar at top of your screen. From the list of options, select System Preferences. System preferences leads you to various controls on your Mac. Press on Passwords.

As soon as you press on Passwords, a box appears asking for your Mac user account password. Enter the details and press enter. You can now access all your saved passwords in your Mac by hovering your cursor over the Password: section.

Using Safari

You can also access all your saved internet passwords through Safari. Just follow these simple steps below:

Launch Safari on your Mac. Once you have launched Safari, press on Safari on the menu bar. Press on Preferences.

Another box appears with various options on Safari. Press on the Passwords section and enter your Mac user password. Once you have entered your Mac user passwords, you can access all passwords saved on your Mac’s safari.

Using Keychain Access

Keychain Access is also a great and easy way to access all your saved passwords. Follow the steps below to view your passwords through Keychain Access:

Press on Launchpad located at the dock of your Mac. Type in Keychain Access on the search bar of your Launchpad and press on the application.

Press on the Passwords section. This will show you a list of all passwords on your Mac. Select the one you want to view. Press on the Show Password option. Enter your Mac user password and view as many passwords as you want.

How to Save Passwords on Mac?

Saving passwords on your Mac is an easy process. Once you have changed the settings to save the passwords, everything becomes automatic. Given are the steps on how to save your password and username on a Mac:

Launch Safari browser on your Mac. Press on the Safari menu from the menu bar. Press on the Preferences… option. This will open a new window. Press on the AutoFill tab.

Press on the checkbox on Username and passwords. Press the Edit… button under Username and passwords. Fill your Mac user login password details. Press on the Add button. Fill: Website URL, Username, and Password. Press on the Add Password option.

How to Change Your Mac User Password?

Your user password is one of the most essential passwords on your Mac. You may personalize it and privatize it for your convenience. You can change your Mac user password by following these simple steps:

Press on the Apple Menu at the menu bar at top of your Mac screen. Press on System Preferences. Press on Users & Groups. This option leads to choices based on altering user passwords and user images. Under the Password option, press on Change Password… Enter your Mac’s old password in the first empty slot for Old Password. Now enter the new password you would like to keep for your Mac and verify it. Keeping a hint that only you know under the password can be a great way to remember lest you forget your password.

How to Transfer Password From Your Mac to Other Platforms?

You can also export passwords from your Mac to other various devices by following these simple steps:

Exporting Passwords From Mac to Other iOS Devices

Transferring the passwords saved in your Mac to other iOS devices is a piece of cake. You can export passwords from your Mac to another Mac or iPhones, iMac, iPads, or any other device. Simply, connect your iCloud with the device you want to export your passwords to.

Press on the Settings application of the device you would like to connect. Press on the User Account section. Enter the username and password you have connected on your Mac. Your iOS device might ask for your password verification. Enter the required information. Now you can access all the passwords saved on your Mac or merge from your iCloud connected iOS devices. This can be accessed from Safari and Keychain as mentioned above.

Exporting passwords from Mac to Android

You can export the passwords saved on your Mac and transfer them to an android device by converting the passwords into a CSV file. Simply follow the steps given below:

Access System Preferences on your Mac. Press on the Passwords option. Enter your Mac user password. Press on the three-dot menu on the bottom of the window. Press on Export Passwords. Press on Confirm to export your passwords. Select a name and specify a location for your CSV file.

Exporting Passwords From Mac to Windows

You can use iCloud Passwords in order to access your passwords in Google Chrome With iCloud for Windows version 12 or later. You can export your passwords in Microsoft Edge with a browser extension in version 12.5. You can also access and make changes to your passwords through the iCloud Passwords app.

Open your Windows computer Log into iCloud for Windows. Press on Passwords. Select Apply. You can now access all your Mac passwords in the iCloud in your Windows Computer.

Related Questions

How Many iOS Devices Can You Connect via iCloud for Passwords?

You can connect 10 iOS devices at once with the same Apple ID; iCloud. This is also limited to 4 Mac computers.

Is Keychain Access Available on All iOS Devices?

Yes, Keychain Access is available on all iOS devices from your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and Mac computers.

Are the Password Techniques Applicable on iMac as Well?

Yes, these techniques are applicable to all Mac Computers including iMacs.