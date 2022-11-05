How to Find Roku Remote that is Lost

We often tend to misplace our Roku remote, especially when there are kids or toddlers at our house. Without a remote, browsing through the Roku system menu can be very difficult. So, can we find our lost Roku remote?

Luckily, if you are using a Roku remote that supports the lost remote finder feature, you can locate it. In this article, we will guide you with easy steps on how to find your Roku remote.

How to Find Roku Remote?

Roku Enhanced Remote and Roku Voice Remote Pro have an in-built speaker. Therefore, it supports the lost remote finder feature. You can simply press the physical finder button to search for your lost remote. Besides, you can use the official Roku app if your Roku device does not have such a button.

But, you must note that this feature will not work if the remote batteries are damaged or dead. Also, it will work only when your Roku remote is within the range of your Wi-Fi network.

Let’s check out each of them in more detail below.

Using Lost Remote Finder Button

Firstly, if you are using Roku Ultra, it has a remote finder button. So, you can look for the button on your device and click on it to use the feature. You should hear the sound from your remote. You can press buttons a few times until you find your Roku remote.

Using Roku App

In case your Roku device does not have a physical lost remote finder button, such as a streaming stick, you can use the official virtual remote. You can directly find the remote from the app. However, to use this method, you must connect your Roku device and smartphone to the same Wi-Fi network.

Here are the steps for it.

Install the official Roku app on your mobile.

Launch the Roku app. Then, enter your Roku account credentials and Sign in. Tap on your Roku device to connect. Now, from the navigation bar, go to Devices.

Locate your Roku device paired with a lost remote. Then, tap on the Three-dot menu icon next to it.

Choose Ping Remote option.

Using Hands-free Voice Command

The hands-free voice command feature is compatible with a few Roku devices. Therefore, if you have switched on a hands-free button on your Roku remote, you can command it to find the remote. Your Roku remote might still hear it and respond. But while commanding, you must make sure to say it in a clear, loud, and direct tone.

You can say, “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” You can repeat a few times until you hear a beeping sound from your Roku remote. However, if you do not have a hands-free, you can use the Voice button on your Roku app remote to command.

What to Do if You Can’t Find Your Lost Roku Remote?

If you still cannot find your Roku remote using the various methods mentioned above, you can use the mobile app remote as the best alternative.

Besides, you can get a replacement remote from the Roku store. If you wish to purchase a new Roku remote, you can check out our other article on how to program Roku remote to TV.