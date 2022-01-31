Slimes are very useful mobs in Minecraft as killing them drops slimeballs you can use to craft various items. However, finding slimes is not that easy as they spawn only in swamps.

But that is not the only place Slimes spawn; some chunks naturally have a higher spawn rate of slime. However, it is not easy to find these chunks as they generate pseudo-randomly in each world.

So let’s jump into talking about how to find Minecraft Slime chunks without wasting any time.

How to Find Slime Chunks?

In layman’s terms, Slime chunks are chunks that can spawn slime abundantly. You can use these chunks for farming as much slime as you need.

Although the slime chunks generate randomly and are different every time, the Y level is always 40. You can follow the guide below to get yourself a slime chunk.

First, dig until you are in Y 30. You can press F3 and view the debug information at the top left of the screen. Once you are in Y 30, dig out a four-by-four area.

Press F3 + G to view the chunk borders. Once you activate the chunk borders, you can keep digging out the area and widen it with the same four-block height. Use fences on the edge of all the chunks. The yellow and blue lines around you are the chunk borders. Make sure not to leave a space.

Once you have separated and fenced a few chunks, go 24 blocks away from the cave you just dug. Wait for a few mins and return to the same place. If you see any Slime spawned inside a fenced area, you can rest assured that it is our slime chunk. However, if there are no slime spawns, repeat the process until you get a chunk that starts spawning Slimes.



It is best to keep in mind that it is not easy to find slime chunks. You will have to do a lot of digging. You may also break quite a few pickaxes during the process. The whole method is tiring and time-consuming. You can set up a beacon with haste so that you can mine faster as well.

How to Find Slime Chunks Using Tools?

ChunkBase is one of the most popular tools that help you find slime chunks in the game. They’re quite easy to find as well. All you need to do is open the website, add your Minecraft world’s seed, and the Edition of Minecraft you play.

The website will instantly show a world graph with green boxes that denote the slime chunks. So once you have the map, match the coordinates and travel or teleport to the X, Y coordinates to find yourself a slime chunk.

Related Questions

What are the chances of finding a slime chunk?

In short, you have a 1/10 chance of finding a slime chunk. It is because one slime chunk generates after ten normal chunks. Since Slimes can spawn below Y 40 in abundance, you can use the tunneling method to determine which chunk is a slime chunk.

How do you tell if a chunk is a slime chunk?

If the chunk has slimes spawning on it, you can determine it as a slime block. Slimes only spawn when there are no mobs around 15 blocks. Hence, if you dig out some chunks and add fences, you should be able to differentiate a regular chunk and a slime chunk by the spawn rate of Slimes.

What blocks do slimes spawn on?

Slimes spawn in the overworld in the swamp biomes that are between Y 50 to 70. They also need a light level of seven or lower. However, the case is different with slime chunks. Slimes can spawn below Y 40 in these specific chunks. However, the blocks can be anything as long as they are opaque and are at least four-block high space.

Why are Slimes not spawning in my slime chunk?

Make sure that the space you dug is below Y 40. Additionally, it is best to make sure that there are no mobs around 15 blocks from where slimes can spawn. Slimes will not spawn if there are other mobs within the area.

You can always clear the field of other hostile mobs before expecting slimes to spawn. You can also light up the area as the light level will not affect the slimes in the slime chunks below Y 40.

Furthermore, it would help if you were 24 blocks away from the slime chunk, as mentioned above, to make sure slimes spawn in the chunk.