A slope is basically a measure of how steep a line is. Google Sheets has the feature of calculating slope from two data sets. By calculating the slope, you can measure and monitor the rate of change that is being taken place.

Calculating slope can be quite time-consuming when done the conventional way. However, using Google Sheets you can simply calculate the slope of a straight line from either a graph or a function.

In this article, we will be guiding you through how you can calculate a line’s slope in Google Sheets, so keep reading!

How to Find Slope in Google Sheets?

You could view the slope of a line by inserting a graph or simply using the SLOPE function in a formula. The function will calculate the slope of a line through two data sets, while you can view the slope of a line from a graph through the trendline equation.

SLOPE Function

You can use the SLOPE function to calculate the slope of a straight line instantly. This is a pure contrast to the traditional method, where you first need to create a graph. You can simply pass the data set from the x-axis and y-axis as arguments inside the parentheses, and Sheets will calculate the value for you.

You can use the SLOPE function in both the web and mobile application versions of Google Sheets. Use the SLOPE function in this formula in one of the cells in your Google Sheets:

=SLOPE(data_y,data_x)

data_x Values in x-axis data_y Value in y-axis

From Graph

You could also calculate the slope of a straight line from a scattered graph. Although this process is a bit longer than the previous one, it is more relevant to the conventional method of calculating slope from a straight line.

If you wish to calculate the slope from a graph, make sure to enter data from the x-axis in the first row, and the y-axis in the next as Sheets automates this process. Refer to the steps mentioned below to create a graph and view its slope on Sheets:

On an open worksheet, select the data table. Head to Insert from the menu bar and select Chart.

From the Chart editor, drop the menu down under Chart type and select Scatter chart.

Hop on to the Customise tab. Drop the menu down for Series. Select the box next to Trend line.

Drop the menu down under the Label section to select Use equation.

