Like Discord Tags, all users have their own Discord ID, which is an eighteen-digit number ID. Not just Users but all Servers, Bots, Roles, Channels, and Messages have their unique Discord ID.

This User ID comes in handy when you have to mention the user to give them a role or while making a report. However, it is hidden by default, so you must enable Developer Mode to use it.

How to Find the Discord User ID?

You only have the option to copy and paste the Discord ID somewhere. To do that, you will have to turn on the Developer mode. Without enabling it, you won’t be able to see the User ID.

Step 1: Enable Developer Mode

Here’s how you can enable Developer mode and discover the Discord ID.

On PC

Open Discord. Click on the User Settings icon.

Scroll down to App Settings and select Advanced. Enable the Developer Mode.

Click on the ESC button.

On Phone

If you are using a new version of Discord on your phone, follow these steps:

Open Discord. Tap on Three Lines and go to your Profile tab. Scroll down to App Settings and tap on Appearance.

Under Advanced, enable Developer Mode.



The steps to copy the Discord ID are different for Users, Messages, Channels, and Servers. Let’s look through each of them.

Step 2: Find Discord User ID

You can find a Discord user ID easily. This ID might not come in handy for general purposes. However, you can use them to pin out a certain user while appointing them Roles in a server. In case a user misbehaves, you want to make a complaint using their User ID to Discord.

On PC

Open Discord. Navigate to the User and right-click on their Username. Click on the Copy ID option.



On Phone

These steps are the same for both Android and iOS phones.

Open Discord. On chat logs, tap on the User’s Name. Tap on Three Dots on the Profile.

Select the Copy ID option.



How to Find My Own Discord User ID on Discord?

You can look for your Discord ID by following the same method as above. Additional to that, you can also go to settings and copy your Discord ID. Here’s how you can do it.

On PC

Open Discord. Click on User Settings on your profile.

Go to My Account. Click on the Three Dots beside your user tag.

Click on the Copy ID option.

On Phone

Open Discord. Tap on Three Lines and go to the Profile tab. Tap on the Three Dots in the top right corner.

Select the Copy ID option.

How to Find the Message ID and Channel ID/Server ID?

Likewise, you can also get the Discord ID of a channel, Server, or specific message by right-clicking on it and copying the ID. You can use this ID when you have to specify a certain message or a channel/server.

For Message ID

Here’re the steps to find your message ID on various platforms:

On PC

Open Discord. Navigate to the preferred Message. Right-click on it and Select the Copy ID option.



On Phone

Open Discord. Open the Chat Log and select the Message. Long press on it and tap on the Copy ID option at the end.



For Server/Channel ID

Follow these steps to find your Server/channel ID:

On PC

Open Discord. Navigate to the Server/Channel. Right-click on the Server/Channel’s name. Select the Copy ID option.



On Phone