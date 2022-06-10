Do you want to change or share your Wi-Fi password but can’t remember what it was?

Well, there’s no single setting on the iPhone to quickly view the Wi-Fi password. But, there are a few techniques we can apply. So, let’s check out such methods on how we can find the Wi-Fi password on the iPhone.

How to Find Wi-Fi Password on iPhone?

One way to check your Wi-Fi password on your phone is by directly accessing the Wi-Fi router’s settings. But, this method will only work if you have the credentials to your router’s admin account. Here’s how you can do it:

Connect your iPhone to the Wi-Fi network of which you want to check the password. Go to Settings and tap on Wi-Fi. Tap on the blue info logo beside the network name.

You’ll find two IP addresses. But, you need to hold and copy the IP address that’s next to the Router field.

Now, go to Safari and paste the IP address you just copied. You’ll now notice the router admin page where you’ll need to enter the username and password. If you don’t remember changing the password, you can also check the back of the router. Some routers have the default credentials mentioned on them. After logging in, you can view the password of your Wi-Fi. Some Wi-Fi routers can have different settings. So, feel free to explore and view the password.

Note: If you can’t log in to your router settings admin page and are seeing an error, it means that your ISP doesn’t allow you access. This usually varies depending on your ISP.

How to Find Wi-Fi Password on Mac?

If some methods above are not working for you on the iPhone, you can easily view your Wi-Fi password on your Mac. Here’s how you can do it:

Using Keychain Access

Make sure you’ve enabled iCloud Keychain on your iPhone. If you haven’t already, go to Settings > your Apple ID profile. Go to iCloud and then Keychain. Slide the toggle to turn on iCloud Keychain. Then, you can follow these steps on a Mac.

On your Mac, click on the Apple logo and go to System Preferences. Click on iCloud and tick the box that’s next to the Keychain option to turn it on. Doing so will sync the password information to Mac.

Launch the Keychain Access app on your Mac by searching for it on the Launchpad. From the sidebar, click on iCloud. Then, select Passwords from the Category section. Scroll and locate your Wi-Fi network. Then, double-click on it. From the pop-up option, tick the box that says Show password. Your Mac will ask you to enter your login password.

Then, you can view the password easily.

How to find Personal Hotspot password on iPhone?

If you have your personal hotspot enabled on your iPhone and would like to share the password with someone, it’s easy to figure it out. Here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings and then go to Cellular. Below the Cellular settings, tap on Personal Hotspot.

You can find the password next to the Wi-Fi password option.



If you want to change your hotspot password, you can simply tap on the Wi-Fi Password option.



Then, edit it to set a new password and tap on Done.

Also, if you have a slow hotspot speed, you can refer to this artice to make it faster.

How to Share Wi-Fi Password with another iPhone?

Did you know that you don’t need to check the password to share your network with another friend? You can easily do it via Bluetooth.

Please note that your and your friend’s iPhone or Apple device must be iOS 11 or above, and she/he must be from your Contacts. Once you’ve checked such factors, you can follow these steps:

Turn on Bluetooth on both devices and keep your phone close to your friend’s device. Make sure your friend’s device is connected to the Wi-Fi network you want to share the password. On your iPhone, you’ll notice the Share Your Wi-Fi pop-up option. Select Share Password and tap on Done.

Your friend can now enjoy the same Wi-Fi network as yours.

How to Share Wi-Fi connection from Mac to iPhone?

The process is similar if you want to share a Wi-Fi connection from Mac to a friend’s iPhone. Make sure the iPhone is in close range to your Mac. Then, you can follow these steps:

Go to Settings on the iPhone. Tap on Wi-Fi.

Select the desired network. On your Mac, click on the Wi-Fi password alert box. Click on the Share option.

You can also share a Wi-Fi connection with another iPhone without a password using a USB cable.