How To Find Your Password On Google Chrome

Google Chrome has many useful features, one of which is the ability to save usernames and passwords of several websites on its platform.

The AutoFill password is becoming a staple feature for many Chrome users, as you no longer have to manually add passwords with every log-in.

This feature especially comes in handy for users who don’t have a great track record of remembering their passwords.

Finding saved passwords on your Chrome browser is relatively straightforward. But, if you are still confused about locating it, this article is here to help you out!

So, without further delay, let us learn how to find passwords on Google on your devices.

How To Find Your Password On Google?

As mentioned, accessing passwords for sites on Google is a fairly easy process if you have enabled this function on your Chrome settings. However, the steps might vary because of the different interfaces on each of your devices.

So, we have created separate step-by-step guides for your PC and mobile devices.

Find Password On Google For PC

If you are on a PC device, here are some steps you can follow to find and view passwords on your Google Chrome.

Navigate to the top-right corner of your screen and click on the three-dotted icon. Next, select the Settings option.

From the left panel, click on AutoFill. Select the Passwords option. Alternatively, you can click on the Profile icon next to the three-dotted icon.

Here, click on the Password icon. It will locate you right on the same page. Under the Saved Passwords section, you will see a list of all passwords saved by your Chrome browser. Now, locate the website on which you want to view the password of. Alternatively, you can quickly search a specific site through the search box from your screen’s top-right corner. Click on the eye icon parallel to it to view the password. You will be prompted to enter your device’s passcode for security purposes. Fill in your passcode and hit the OK button once you’re done. Finally, you will be able to see the password of the saved password site.

Edit Password On Google For PC

Sometimes, you might have switched up your password for a specific site for better security. So, it is crucial to update it in your saved password section to avoid incorrect log-ins in the future.

Here are some steps you can follow.

From the same AutoFill password page, navigate to the site you want to change the password to. Now, parallel to it, click on the three-dotted icon. Select the Edit Password option. If prompted, sign in with your PC’s log-in credentials, and hit the OK button. Update your password and click on the Save button to apply the changes.

Likewise, you can choose to Delete or Copy the password from the same menu option.

Export Password On Google For PC

Google Chrome also allows you to export all your saved passwords and download them onto your devices. This file can also be later on shared with other recipients.

Here is how you can export it.

From the same AutoFill password page, head to the Saved Passwords section. Parallel to the heading, click on the three-dotted icon. Click on Export passwords. Again, click on the Export Passwords button to confirm your action. Now, head over to your downloads and locate the Chrome Passwords file. Open up the file, and you should be able to see all the saved websites, usernames, and passwords in a table format.

If you want to learn how to import your passwords to Google, then here is a detailed guide on how to do so.

Find and Edit Password On Google For Mobile Devices

Similarly, finding passwords on Google through iPhone and Android devices is almost identical but slightly different due to its interface. So, here are some steps you can follow.

Locate and launch the Google Chrome app from your device. Now, tap on the three-dotted icon to bring up the More menu. Select the Settings option.

Next, tap on Passwords. Scroll down to the Saved Passwords section and tap on the website which you want to preview the password for. Now, tap on the eye icon. Enter your passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID to preview the password. To edit the saved password, tap on the Edit button located at the top-right corner of your screen.

If you want to delete the save password, navigate to the bottom section and click on the Delete button. From the pop-up, click on the Delete button to confirm your action.

Export Password On Google For Mobile Devices

Likewise, the method of exporting passwords on Chrome is also very easy to execute. Here are some steps you can follow.

Open your Chrome Browser and tap on the three-dotted icon. Next, tap on the Settings option. Locate and tap on Passwords.

Scroll down to the bottom section and tap on Export Passwords. Alternatively, if you are on an Android device, tap on the three-dotted icon located in the top-right corner of your screen and then tap on Export Passwords.

If prompted, enter your passcode, Face ID, or Touch ID to apply the changes. Choose the location of where you want to save the file and you’re all set.

Related Questions

How to Turn On Sync in Google Chrome?

With enabling sync on Chrome, you can access your history, bookmarks, saved passwords, and more. This method is especially helpful when you are on a new device but need access to your previous Chrome Settings. Depending upon your device, here are step-by-step guides you can follow to turn on Sync in Google Chrome.

On PC

Head over to the top-right corner and click on the Profile icon. Click on the Turn On Sync option.

Now, enter in your Google Account credentials, if prompted. Finally, click the Yes, I’m in button to confirm your action.

On Mobile

Locate and launch the Chrome app from your device. Tap on the three-dotted icon. Scroll down and select the Settings option. Now, tap on Sync.

Here, according to your preference, you can sync everything or specific features to your device.

Now, all you need to do is log in to your Google Account, and all the information will automatically be loaded into your Chrome browser.

How Do I Clear All of My Saved Passwords in Chrome?

There is no direct way that allows you to clear all your saved passwords in one go. The only plausible way is to clear them out one by one manually.