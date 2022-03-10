How to Fish in Lost Ark

In every MMORPG, there are many trade skills available for players. These trade skills help players to gather around resources. While using trade skills, you can travel the world of the game. You can use gathered resources to craft or sell them for in-game currencies.

In Lost Ark, there are six trading skills you can use to farm the resources. These are also called Life Skills.

Mining

Logging

Foraging

Hunting

Excavating

Fishing

Out of these skills, Fishing is one of the unique and interesting skills. If you have the option of crafting, you can do Fishing or any other trading skills.

A game where the world is full of water bodies like Lost Ark makes it easy for resource gathering from fishing. But many players are unable to use Fishing in the game.

This guide will discuss every detail you need to know about Fishing in Lost Ark so that you won’t miss it.

Unlocking Fishing in Lost Ark

Like any other content in Lost Ark, you need to unlock Fishing before catching a fish. You cannot start the game and go fishing right away.

Keep doing your main quests and reach “Lakebar Village” in West Luterra. There, you will get the “Crown of Lakebar” quests. Complete the quests. Now you have to talk to “Artisan Urr.” This will unlock all the trading skills.

Then, you will find a Tool Merchant near you. Go and interact with Tool Merchant. Buy all the equipment from Tool Merchant, including Novice Fishing Pole.

After that, go to the northeast and find an NPC named Celine with a purple icon. Here, you will get a quest called “Fishing, Bite the Time.”



This will unlock fishing for you. Now you can fish and complete the quest too. If Celine is not available, complete the Artisan Urr task and find Celine again at another time.

Fishing In Lost Ark

Now that you have unlocked Fishing, you can complete the quest and fish.

First, equip the Novice Fishing Pole. Now open your map and navigate to the west. Near the water, you will see a Hook Icon.

Go to the location. Now you have to access the trade skills. Press “B” or any key binding you have for trade skills. Now press “E” to start fishing. You will see fish in the water. When you see an Exclamation mark on the fish, press “E.”



In this way, you can catch a fish. Catch three fishes, and you will complete the quest.

Rewards from Fishing in Lost Ark

Fishing is not considered a great way to farm items. But you can get Upgrade Materials and other crafting items from Fishing. While fishing, you will see objects in water with a different rarity.

Here is the list of different things you can fish with their rarity: Fish – Common Rarity

– Common Rarity Fishing Powder – Common Rarity

– Common Rarity Natural Pearl – Uncommon Rarity

– Uncommon Rarity Redflesh Fish – Uncommon Rarity

– Uncommon Rarity Oreha Solar Carp – Rare Rarity

– Rare Rarity Caldarr Solar Carp – Rare Rarity

– Rare Rarity Fishing Crystal – Epic Rarity

Other Common Rarity items are not that useful. But Natural Pearl can be very useful. You can sell it for currency or use it in crafting.

These rewards go straight to your inventory. There you can use them or dismantle them or sell them.

These rewards depend on the rarity of your Fishing Pole. Different rarity fishing tools add more bonus rewards for you.

The Uncommon tool will give you a +1 Bonus, while the Relic tool will give you +5 Bonuses. Also, the durability of the tool depends on the rarity of tool.

The durability of tools gets lower after each use. You can repair the tool with Silver. But the maximum durability will deplete with every repair.

You have to use Craftsman Tokens. There are hard to come by. So, use them wisely for higher-level tools.

Fishing Abilities and Leveling

You can level up your Fishing Level and upgrade Fishing for better rewards, fast fishing, and passive fishing.

To level up, you have to Fish as much as you can. The more you fish, the more you will level up Fishing. Every level has different abilities according to their level.

These are the abilities you can unlock in Fishing: Float Fishing (Level 1): This is the first level you will get after unlocking fishing. This ability lets you throw the fishing rod in the water to get fish. This is an active ability. You have to stay in the place until you catch a fish.

This is the first level you will get after unlocking fishing. This ability lets you throw the fishing rod in the water to get fish. This is an active ability. You have to stay in the place until you catch a fish. Throw Bait (Level 10): This ability increases your chance of getting higher rarity Fish. This is also an active ability.

This ability increases your chance of getting higher rarity Fish. This is also an active ability. Barrel Fishing (Level 20): You can use a Barrel in the water to trap fish and other materials after you unlock this ability. You can set the trap and do your other tasks. You can collect these after some time.

You can use a Barrel in the water to trap fish and other materials after you unlock this ability. You can set the trap and do your other tasks. You can collect these after some time. Net Casting (Level 30): This ability lets you use a Net for Fishing. You can catch a lot of fish at once and have a chance to get other items too.

In addition to these skills, there are also Mastery Skills in Fishing. You can unlock these skills as you gain more experience by Fishing.

The Mastery Skills are: Fishing Appraisal Fishing Craftsman Fishing Master

Don’t forget to check daily activities which need Fishing. These will give you extra rewards. Meanwhile, your Fishing Level will also increase.

This is all about Fishing in Lost Ark in this guide. Lost Ark is still expanding and adding more content. Hopefully, more content involving Fishing will be added to the game.