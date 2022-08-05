how to fix a broken computer screen

If your monitor won’t output a visual or the display is glitchy and artifacting, there could be problems with your monitor. Abnormal display output is generally attributed to corrupted driver or GPU problems. But, if your monitor underwent physical damage recently, then you possibly have a broken display panel.

Since the display is primary output device in any computer, having a broken display is less than ideal. To diagnose and fix this problem, the most sensible action you can take is to get professional help. However, before you do that, there are a few things you could try and we are here to assist you.

Let us look at why your computer screen could be broken and the corresponding remedies in the article below.

Reasons For a Broken Display

Corrupted display drivers.

Incorrectly attached display cable.

Physically damaged display panel. If the display was dropped or physically impacted in some way, the chances are high that it has physical damage. Otherwise, if you booted your computer one day and suddenly your display is corrupted, other factors could be at play. Anyway, here are some probable causes for a broken display –

Display is Artifacting

Display artifacting usually manifests itself as weird textures and washed-out colors. You might see flickering lines along some part of the screen. This could occur suddenly and without prior cause.

Although this could also occur due to physical damage on the panel, it is better first to assume that there is a problem with either the driver or the GPU first. Minor problems such as corrupted drivers, GPU overclocking, or inadequate cooling, which are probable causes of display artifacting, can be resolved more easily than repairing a broken panel.

The best method to diagnose whether your display is broken or the underlying fault instead lies with your GPU and driver is to connect the display output of your computer to another screen. If the problem persists in the new display as well, then you probably have artifacting issues with the GPU.

Thus, if your problem lies with a faulty driver or GPU, we recommend you first try troubleshooting for display artifacting.

Check for Loose Display Cable

If your laptop screen works only in certain positions, then the display cable is probably loose or damaged. This happens because the display cable runs through the laptop hinge. Repeated opening and closing of the screen can damage the cable or make the connection come loose.

In such a case, you must either reseat the cable connector securely or replace it.

Check the Display Cable on the Motherboard

Shut down the laptop and remove its battery (if it’s an external battery).

Press on the power button for 10-20 seconds to discharge the circuitry. Loosen the screws on the back panel and gently pry it open. (You might want to use a flat-blade screwdriver or guitar picks to pry the back panel from the laptop body). If your laptop has an internal battery, remove it and long press the power button.

Find the display cable, and remove it from the motherboard. Clean it, then plug it back in securely again.

Check the Display Cable on the Screen

Shut down the laptop and open the screen fully. Make sure that the laptop body and screen are properly supported. Insert a flat tool (like a suitable flat-blade screwdriver or a guitar pick) between the screen body and the bezel to pry open the bezel. You will need to do this all around the bezel.

Some laptops have the bezel hooked into the hinge. See if this is the case, and if is is, gently unhook the bezel and pull it out of the hinge. Remove the bezel by pulling away from the screen gently and set it aside.

The exposed screen panel has multiple screws around the four corners in a mounting bracket. Visually inspect and identify the screws that are holding the panel to the bracket.

Grab a suitable screwdriver and unfasten each screw. Set them aside, preferably in a magnetic tray.

Carefully remove the adhesive tape that is holding the panel. Tug the screen gently upwards to pry it loose from the mounting bracket. The leftover adhesive from tapes might make this a bit difficult, so also tug the panel side-to-side while pulling it up constantly. Once the panel has come loose, flip it to the back and you will be able to see the connector at the bottom. Gently tug the connector cable, clean it, and push it back in securely.

Also, inspect that the display cable is not damaged. If it is, replace the cable. At this point, reinsert the battery and boot the laptop to see if the screen works properly.

Reassembling the Screen

Insert the display cable into the connector in the panel. Align the panel correctly with the mounting bracket. Make sure that screw holes are aligned, then fasten the screws one at a time. Make sure that the display cable is correctly placed and won’t get in the way of the bezel or hinge. Grab the bezel and orient it correctly, then gently press it to the screen until you hear a snapping sound. Do this all around the screen until the bezel is fully installed.



Replace a Broken Laptop Screen

If you’ve already tried fixes with drivers or GPU, and you’ve verified that the display has indeed been damaged by checking with a second monitor, then your recourse in this instance is probably to get a replacement panel.

Again, we strongly recommend that you either get professional help or contact your manufacturer to get this done. However, if you insist on getting the laptop panel replaced yourself, here are the steps you need to follow to complete this successfully.

Get the Correct Replacement Panel

Ideally, you will need to obtain the exact same panel as the one you are replacing. On the surface, it might look like obtaining a replacement screen of the same size and aspect ratio would be fine. However, that could not be further from the truth.

Factors such as screen resolution and refresh rate matter for the replacement screen because if your device does not support the output, then your replacement screen will not work. Further, connector pin compatibility and the shape and location of mounting brackets can prevent you from installing the screen at all.

To get the correct replacement panel, you can contact your manufacturer with the make and model of your laptop. You might even find the correct replacement panel by entering the make and model of your laptop in the search bar of online retailers. Before placing a purchase order, verify that you are getting the correct component by checking with multiple sources.

Replace the Panel

Once you have obtained the correct replacement panel, you will need to take out the old panel and install the new one.

Please follow the procedure outlined above to open your laptop’s screen, remove the bezel and remove the old panel.

Thereafter, insert the display cable on the replacement panel and align it with the mounting bracket.



Fasten the screws that hold the panel in place.

Reinstall the bezel. Power up the laptop and see if the screen is working properly.