How to Fix Pixelated Or Blurry Text On Discord

Pixelated or fuzzy text on Discord is a more common problem than you think especially, after an update. This problem leaves the text messages as well as the text in other parts of the application blurry.

There are a few things you could try in order to resolve this issue. Turning off Hardware Acceleration is a popular solution. You could also try other things like turning on ClearType Text or changing your Graphics Card settings. Let us look at these in detail.

Fixes For Pixelated/Blurry Text On Discord

1. Turn Off Hardware Acceleration

The first solution we’ll be trying is the one that has worked for most people who have had the issue of Pixelated/Blurry text on Discord. A lot of people have fixed the issue by turning off Hardware Acceleration in Discord.

Hardware acceleration is a feature that makes use of the system’s GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) to make an application run smoother. But in the case of Discord, sometimes this very feature could lead to blurry texts.

To do this, follow these steps:

4Click on the user settings icon (next to your user name) at the bottom left side of the Discord window. From the menu on the left hand side, find the App Settings section and click on Advanced. You will find Hardware Acceleration in the Advanced section along with the message saying you should turn this off if you’re experiencing frame drops. Toggle this Off.

Confirm your decision by clicking “Okay”. Restart Discord. Hopefully, this will resolve the issue.

2. Turn on ClearType Text

Rarely, the issue has to do with a Windows setting called ClearText. ClearText is a feature that allows you to view the text on your screen sharp and clear.

To turn on ClearType Text, follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Adjust ClearType Text and click on the search result. This will open the ClearType Text Tuner. In the ClearType Text Tuner, tick on “Turn on ClearType” and click “Next”.

First Windows will automatically make sure your monitor is set to its native resolution. (This too can result in blurry/pixelated text sometimes.) Click on “Next”. Click on the sharpest sample text among the samples provided. Then click Next. Repeat step 4, four more times, till you’ve completed (5 of 5).

Click on Finish. Restart Discord and check to see if this resolved your issue.

3. Activate Smooth Edges of Screen Font

Another thing that could help is activating smooth edges. Follow these steps:

Click on Start, type SystemPropertiesPerformance.exe and press Enter. In the Performance Option window, check the box that says “Smooth edges of screen font“. Click Apply. Restart Discord.

4. Change Graphics Card Settings

There is another issue that seems to be prevalent in computers with Nvidia GPUs. The solution involves turning “Antialiasing – FXXA” off in your graphics card settings. This will also resolve the problem with Blurry text on Discord. Follow these steps:

Right-click on the Desktop and click on “Nvidia control panel”. In the Nvidia Control panel, under 3D Settings, select Manage 3D settings (from the menu on the left). From the list of 3D Settings under the Global settings tab, find “Antialiasing – FXAA” and turn it Off. Restart Discord.

If this resolved your issue, you could program the 3D settings to turn off Antialiasing for Discord only. This way you wouldn’t have to turn the feature off globally.

Follow these steps.

Open Nvidea control panel (Described above) and in the Global settings tab of the Manage 3D settings turn on “Antialiasing – FXAA”. This will undo what you did in the previous diagnostic steps. Open the “Program settings” tab. Check “Show only programs found on this computer“. Then from the drop down menu under “Select a program to customize“, find and select Discord (discord.exe). From the list under “Specify the settings for this program“, find “Antialiasing – FXAA” and turn it Off. Click on Apply.

5. Reinstall Discord

If none of the solutions we shared above worked for you, as a last resort, you could try uninstalling Discord and then reinstalling it.

To uninstall Discord follow these steps:

Click on Start, type Add or remove programs and select the search result. This will open the Apps & features section of Settings. Scroll down the list of installed apps till you find Discord. Click on it and then the Uninstall button. Confirm your choice. Follow the onscreen instructions.

This will remove Discord from your computer. Now go to Discord’s official download page and download the app again. Once you’ve downloaded the installer, open it and follow the onscreen instructions to install Discord.

Once installed, hopefully this will also resolve issue of Blurry text.

Other FAQs

What to do about Text looking fuzzy/pixelated on Windows?

The best solution to this problem is turning on ClearType Text as described earlier in the article.

What to do about Text looking blurry/pixelated on Google Chrome?

As with Discord, the simplest and the most effective solution to the problem would be turning off Hardware acceleration. We’ve already covered this in another article.