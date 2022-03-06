How to Fix INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error

Sometimes, your browser may show an INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND error when it can’t load a web page online. A DNS error like this can affect any browser but it’s most commonly seen in MS Edge. In some cases, it can also affect only a specific page or website.

INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error can be easily fixed by changing your DNS server and clearing the DNS cache. You can find more details on these topics along with other solutions in our step-by-step guide below.

What Causes this Error

The error itself states the likely cause of the error. Problems in the network settings, DNS server, and the domain name are some probable causes. This happens when the DNS server you’re using is temporarily unavailable or overloaded. Some specific problems resulting in this error include: Changes in DNS or TCP/IP settings

Faults in the network drivers

TCP Fast Open feature in the browser

Unfixed bugs in an update

Problems in the Microsoft Edge Application

Out-of-date website address in the DNS cache

Malware infection

Corrupt registry files or browsers Many users have experienced the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND error after Windows Updates as well. So, there’s no one solution to the problem.

Fixes for INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error

The best way to fix this error is to change the DNS Server. But before we get into the technical details, one quick fix to try is to power cycle your router.

Turn the router off, wait 10 seconds or so and turn it back again. Restarting your router will clear the cache and fix most minor network problems.

Next, try using the Incognito/InPrivate feature and see if that helps.

Change Your DNS Server

Your PC is set to automatically obtain the Domain Name System (DNS) by default. Changing your DNS Server from automatic to a custom DNS is one of the best ways to fix the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error.

Some popular DNS Servers that are free to use include:

Google :

Preferred DNS: 8.8.8.8

Alternate DNS: 8.8.4.4

: Preferred DNS: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS: 8.8.4.4 Cloudflare

Preferred DNS: 1.1.1.1

Alternate DNS: 1.0.0.1

Preferred DNS: 1.1.1.1 Alternate DNS: 1.0.0.1 OpenDNS

Preferred DNS: 208.67.222.222

Alternate DNS: 208.67.220.220

To change your DNS, go to Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center.

Click on your Active Wi-Fi/Ethernet connection.

Press the Properties button. Highlight Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4)by clicking on it. Next, press the Properties button.

Click on Use the following DNS server addresses.

In the preferred DNS server box, enter: 8.8.8.8 In the alternate DNS server box, enter: 8.8.4.4 Press Apply.

Restart your computer and see if the issue is fixed.

Browse Using Private Window

Opening web pages in a private window can sometimes fix the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND error. This method is only a temporary fix to the problem, though.

Press Ctrl + Shift + N to launch a private browsing session in Microsoft Edge. You can also click on the triple dot icon and select New InPrivate Window.





Reset Network Connection

Resetting your network connections involves two main steps; flushing DNS and resetting Winsock.

DNS is a naming system that converts Domain Names (web page names) into computer-understandable forms i.e. IP Addresses.

Your computer first asks for the site’s IP address when connecting to any website. It then keeps a local record of the site’s IP Address to make the connection process faster next time.

DNS flushing clears this record which means your computer needs to do the process from the start now. In the case of network-related or other similar errors, DNS flushing is a quick and easy solution. To flush DNS:

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type cmd and press Enter to open command prompt. Type ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter.

Your network settings are stored in the Windows Socket (Winsock) Catalog. If the error was caused by a problem in Winsock, you can reset the settings to default to fix the issue. Similarly, the int ip reset command will reset the TCP/IP. To do so,

Press Windows + R to launch Run. Type cmd and press Enter to open command prompt. Type the following commands and press enter after each:

netsh int ip reset

netsh winsock reset



Check if HTTP/3 and QUIC are enabled

One of the most frequent causes of the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error in Microsoft Edge was the TCP Fast Open feature.

To put it simply, it made data transmission between server and client faster by improving TLS Handshakes. But it had a number of flaws including a lack of documentation. TCP Fast Open was replaced by QUIC in 2021 as it’s faster, safer, and more reliable.

Most browsers will have HTTP/3 and QUIC enabled by default. You can manually check if your browser has HTTP/3 and QUIC enabled from CLOUDFARE QUIC. In case HTTP/3 and QUIC are disabled on your browser, you can find detailed instructions to enable them from the Cloudfare Tutorial page.

Rename Connections Folder in Registry

If resetting the network settings didn’t help, it’s worth checking the Windows registry. The Windows Registry is a database of settings for the OS and most applications. Many users have reported that renaming the Connections folder through the registry editor fixed the issue for them. To do so:

Press Windows key + R and enter regedit to open the Registry Editor. You can also search for and open the Registry Editor with the search bar. Click on Yes if you see the User Control Account prompt. Click on File and choose Export to back up your registry. If some problems occur, you can restore the registry from the backup. Navigate to: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Internet Settings\Connections . Right-click the Connections folder and select Rename. Enter connections with small case c as the new name and press Enter. You may get an error message along the lines of “Cannot Rename – Specified Key Name Already Exists”. Press OK and continue. Save changes and restart Edge.

Install System Updates

Operating Systems get regular updates. These updates can fix bugs and provide new functions to your system. We recommend leaving the automatic update features on to evade any system problems.

You can also manually install the system updates. For this, follow the instructions below:

First, press Windows key + I to open settings. You can also open the Start Menu and click on Settings (cogwheel symbol).

to open settings. You can also open the and click on (cogwheel symbol). Click on Update & Security .

. Here, you can see if updates are available or not. If they are available, click on Install now .

. Restart your PC after completing the update.

Change User Account Control Settings

User Account Control (UAC)’s primary function is to maintain security by making sure no unapproved changes are made. Setting UAC to always notify can sometimes cause errors. Never notify is not recommended either due to security concerns. To modify UAC settings,

Type UAC or User Account Control in the search bar. Click on Change User Account Control settings. Adjust the slider to Notify me only when apps try to make changes to my computer.

Press apply.

Update Network Drivers

The network drivers in your computer might also be causing this issue. You can install the latest version of your drivers to fix or avoid any problems. Follow the instructions below:

Press Windows key + R and enter devmgmt.msc to open the Device Manager. You can also search for it with the search bar .

and enter to open the You can also search for it with the . Expand Network Adapters by clicking on the ‘>’ symbol.

by clicking on the ‘>’ symbol. Right-click on your network adapter device and select Update driver .

. Choose Search automatically for Drivers . Wait for the update to complete.

. Wait for the update to complete. Update the drivers for all the adapters you use. You can also manually download the latest drivers for your devices from their manufacturer’s website.

Repair or Reset Microsoft Edge

In certain cases, only the Microsoft Edge browser shows this issue. The solution for this is to reset or repair this application. Follow the directions below:

First, press Windows key + I to open settings. You can also open the Start Menu and click on Settings (cogwheel symbol).

to open settings. You can also open the and click on (cogwheel symbol). Click on Apps . It opens the Apps and Features settings menu, where you can find a list of all the programs installed on your PC.

. It opens the settings menu, where you can find a list of all the programs installed on your PC. Scroll to locate Microsoft Edge and click on it. Then click on Modify or Repair .

and click on it. Then click on or . Confirm the prompt that appears.

Next time, if repairing doesn’t work, click on Reset if you have this option after following the same steps.

Reinstall Microsoft Edge

If repairing or resetting Edge can’t solve this issue, you can try reinstalling it. This process is much easier for the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. You can download the latest version from the official page and install it.

If you use the legacy version, the method is more complicated. We recommend creating a system restore point or backing up your favorites in MS Edge. Follow the instructions below to uninstall and reinstall Edge:

Enable the option to view Hidden Files. To do so, click on View when on the File Explorer.

when on the File Explorer. Check the Hidden items option in the Show/hide group.

option in the group. Navigate to the location: C:\Users\“UserName”\AppData\Local\Packages . Use the username from your system in place of “UserName”.

. Use the username from your system in place of “UserName”. Search for and delete the folder Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge_8wekyb3d8bbwe .

. It might take a long time to prepare for deletion. After that, choose Yes on the confirmation dialog. Click Yes for all other dialog boxes as well.

on the confirmation dialog. Click for all other dialog boxes as well. Restart your PC.

After restarting, search for powershell in the search bar . Right-click on Windows PowerShell and pick Run as administrator .

in the . Right-click on and pick . Enter the command, cd C:\users\“UserName” while replacing “UserName” with your username.

while replacing with your username. Type or copy and paste the command below and press Enter.

Get-AppXPackage -AllUsers -Name Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge | Foreach {Add-AppxPackage -DisableDevelopmentMode -Register “$($_.InstallLocation)\AppXManifest.xml” -Verbose}

Restart your PC after the process completes.

Use a VPN

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a good solution for this issue. A VPN reroutes all your traffic through other servers. This way you can avoid problems due to DNS configuration.

There are many free VPNs available in the market. You may also choose a reliable paid option if you want. In general paid VPNs have better functionality and fewer restrictions.

Related Questions

Can a VPN fix the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error?

INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND error is usually caused by faulty DNS. In such cases, yes, a VPN can fix the problem. VPNs create a secure connection by temporarily using a new DNS server.

If you don’t want to use a VPN, you can also fix this issue by using a custom DNS server. Our recommended free public DNS servers and how to use them are listed in the guide above.

Do I need to update my network drivers to fix the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND error?

If your network driver is outdated, we recommend updating it immediately. Keeping your drivers updated is always a good practice for both security and performance. It can also help prevent application errors and other similar errors in the future.

I’m getting the INET_E_RESOURCE_NOT_FOUND Error on a specific website. How do I fix this?

The main reason why you’re getting this error on a specific website is because of a DNS error. The website you’re trying to visit might’ve made changes to the domain name. As the current domain name and the record stored in your computer’s cache don’t match, you’re getting the error message. To fix this, you can follow the steps to flush DNS from our guide above.

Aside from this, your current DNS may be faulty or your ISP may be blocking the site. You can easily fix this by using a VPN or using a new DNS server.