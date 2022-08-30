How to Fix Microsoft Teams Error Code 80080300

One of the many common errors in the Microsoft Teams program is the code 80080300. You might see this code alongside a message, like “There is a problem…” or “We’re sorry we’ve run into an issue.”

The error code 80080300 is mostly related to issues with signing in and connectivity issues with the server. It usually pops up when you’re signing in or starting a video call. Additionally, you’ll notice the same error code if there are compatibility issues between the program and your Windows OS version.

Other reasons for this problematic error code are corrupted cache files, issues with Web Account Manager, and logging in from many devices. Fortunately, you can get rid of this error in simple steps.

How to Fix Teams Error Code 80080300?

Prior to diving into the solutions, we recommend covering the basic fixes. Restart the MS Teams program and also restart your computer. If your internet connection is also not strong enough, you can improve its speed by disconnecting other devices. Pause any downloads as well. Similarly, switching to another frequency band, like 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz, can also be of some help.

If you’re still facing the same error code, here are some effective solutions you can try.

Run MS Teams in Compatibility Mode

One of the important solutions to start with is resolving any compatibility issues. This is because sometimes your Windows OS version might not have good synergy with MS Teams. You can easily fix it by using the programs in Windows Compatibility Mode.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Task Manager by pressing the Ctrl + Shift + Esc keys. Click on the Microsoft Teams process. Then, click on the End Task option at the bottom-right of the window.

Then, open your File Explorer. Copy and paste this pathway in the address bar: %LocalAppData%\Microsoft \Teams\current\ Press Enter.

Find the MS Teams app with the name of Teams.exe within the folder. Now, hit right-click on the same app and then click on Properties. Or, you can also press the keys Alt + Enter to open the Properties window. Click on the Compatibility tab. Check the box that says Run this program in compatibility mode for. Click on Windows 8. Then, click on OK.



Now, restart your computer and try launching MS Teams.

Run Troubleshoot Compatibility

Along with the above method, you can also troubleshoot compatibility to fix the error code with MS Teams. Here’s how you can do it:

Hit right-click on the Microsoft Teams app and select Show More. Then, click on Troubleshoot compatibility. Doing so will open the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter.

After the process is finished, reopen MS Teams.

Remove MS Teams Login Cache

MS Teams login cache files are quite different from the app’s regular cache data. Since the error code 80080300 is mostly about login issues, we can erase the login cache files through the Credentials Manager in this manner:

Firstly, close MS Teams by going to the Task Manager. Then, right-click on it and click on End task.

Now, search for Credential Manager in the taskbar and open it. Below Generic Credentials, click on Remove for all the entries, like msteams_adalsso/adal_context_segments and MicrosoftAccount:user=

Now, restart your PC.

Erase Microsoft Teams Cache Data

Cache files have their perks as helping to load your apps/sites faster. However, they can produce corrupted files that can eventually make some programs, like MS Teams, lag. In such cases, it’s helpful to delete the app cache data entirely.

Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Task Manager and hit End Task for Microsoft Teams.

Then, press the Win + R keys to open the Run dialog box. In the text field, copy and paste: %appdata%\Microsoft\teams , and then press Enter.

Search for folders with names like application cache, Cache, databases, GPUcache, IndexedDB, Local Storage, tmp, and more. Now, select these folders and delete them.

Change MS Teams Account Password

Since this error code denotes issues with signing in to your MS Teams account, changing your account password can help. Along with that, this solution is also helpful to log out of your MS Teams account from multiple devices at once.

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Open a web browser on any PC and go to MS Team’s official website. Log in to your account by clicking on the Sign In option.

Then, click on your profile icon and go to My Microsoft account.

On the new tab, click on Security.

Click on Password Security. Then, click on Change My Password.

Enter your current password and then enter a new password in the text field. Lastly, click on Save.

Update or Reinstall MS Teams

Besides the common reasons, MS Teams can display error codes when its version is not up-to-date as well. So, make sure you’re using the latest one. You can either update the program or uninstall and reinstall it as you wish.