How to Quickly Flip an Image in Word

Microsoft Word has been one of the most used word processing programs predominantly by students and professionals. The program supports multimedia such as texts, images, and videos. It also supports basic text and image formatting such as rotation and special effects.

The feature of image flip is especially helpful to influence where the focus of a user is drawn. You could also use this feature for personal use such as inverting your image. Regardless of the reason, in this article, we will be assisting you in flipping an image in Microsoft Word.

How to Flip an Image in Word?

You can transform your image from the Format tab that appears when you select an image. On Microsoft Word, you can flip your image horizontally or vertically.

This transformation feature is especially handy if you’ve inserted a mirrored image. Most mobile cameras take mirrored images that you may want to flip before presenting.

Flip Vertically or Horizontally

You can flip your image either vertically or horizontally through the Format tab on your menu bar. This option is only displayed when you have selected an image so before you begin, select your image. Follow these instructions to transform your image in Word:

Open Microsoft Word. Go to Insert and select Pictures.

Browse to select your image. Select the image. A new Format tab will appear on the menu bar. Hop on to the Format tab. Locate an icon that looks like a triangle with an arrow on top. The option is called Rotate objects. Drop down the menu. From the options, select: Flip Vertically: If you select this option, your image will flip itself vertically. The alignment, where the top is above the bottom is switched. The bottom will now be above the top.



If you select this option, your image will flip itself vertically. The alignment, where the top is above the bottom is switched. The bottom will now be above the top. Flip Horizontally: When you use this option, your image will flip from left to right.



Other Transformation Tool

Apart from flipping your image, there are other ways to transform your image on Microsoft Word. Similar to flip, you can rotate your images and texts freely or with specific measurements. You can either customize your measurements to rotate it around 90° or 180°.

Free Rotate

You can change the dimension of your image through size handling. To freely rotate an image, you need to move around the rotation handle on top of your image. Follow these instructions to rotate your image using the rotation handle:

Open Microsoft Word. On the menu bar, hop on to Insert. Select Pictures and browse to insert your image.

On top of your image, locate the rotation handle which looks like an arrow approaching 360°.

Select the rotation handle and drag your image to rotate it.

If you want to rotate your image by 15° every time you drag it, press and hold Shift on your keyboard then drag your rotation handle. If you have multiple images selected and rotated, they will rotate around their center.

Use Specific Measurements to Rotate Your Image

You can rotate your image to a specific degree on Microsoft Word. Take the same steps you took to flip your image, under the rotate object, choose one of the following:

Rotate Right 90°: This option will rotate your current image by exactly 90 degrees to the right.



This option will rotate your current image by exactly 90 degrees to the right. Rotate Left 90°: If you want to rotate your image by 90 degrees on the left, select this option.



If you want to rotate your image by 90 degrees on the left, select this option. More Rotation Options: You can customize the image size using this option. On the new window, set the height, width, degree of rotation, and scale of the image. You can choose whether you want the proportions to be absolute or relative to a specific entity.



How to Edit Texts in Word?

Similar to images, you can also rotate your word art and text boxes. Insert your text from the Insert tab on your menu bar and select Text Box or Word Art. Rotate your text through the rotation handle. You can also customize your dimensions through Text Effects.