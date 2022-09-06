How to Force Uninstall Program on Windows? 4 Proven Ways

If a program on your PC starts acting up, you may want to uninstall it. But, the process of uninstallation can sometimes go awry.

While the conventional methods to uninstall the programs are pretty effective, sometimes the process may fail and requires you to force uninstall the program.

How to Force Program Uninstall Windows?

Before you jump to the methods to force uninstall programs, there are a few minor things that you should take care of. Sometimes, the program services you are trying to uninstall may be running in the background, and you may encounter issues uninstalling. So make sure you end the task using Task Manager before uninstalling a program.

As we mentioned earlier, there are different methods you can use to uninstall a program. Make sure you try all the methods before you apply the methods to force uninstall a program. Follow this detailed guide to uninstall programs on Windows.

Here, we have listed 4 methods that you can apply to force program uninstall in Windows.

Try Uninstallation in Safe Mode

When you are booting normally and trying to uninstall the programs, a third-party service or program may be interfering with uninstallation. In such a scenario, you can boot your computer into safe mode and then try uninstalling it.

In safe mode, your computer only loads the minimal services and drivers required to run a PC properly. It will help solve the problem of programs not uninstalling if other programs are interfering.

Here’s how:

Type msconfig after hitting Windows + R on your keyboard. Press Enter key. Go to the Boot tab on System Configuration window. Check the box next to Safe boot and Minimal. Then click Apply > OK to save the changes.



Next time you restart the computer, your computer will enter safe mode. Then try uninstalling the program. You should face no issue now.

Using Tool From Manufacturer

Many Windows programs have an uninstall file packaged into them. You can directly launch the uninstallation launcher from the installation folder and uninstall a program. Here, we will be uninstalling VLC Media Player using its own uninstallation tool.

Follow the steps accordingly for the app that you wish to uninstall:

Right-click over the VLC Media Player launcher from the desktop or search feature from Windows. Click the Open file location option from the context menu.

In the installation folder of VLC, search for the uninstall.exe file.

Double-click it to start the uninstallation. Click Yes in the UAC popup. Follow the on-screen instructions, then.

Use Troubleshooter From Microsoft

If you are still not able to uninstall programs from your computer, Windows has a troubleshooting tool that helps you sort out the issues. It also helps fix errors in the registry and forces program uninstall. You can download the troubleshooting tool from this official webpage of Microsoft and also read details about the steps.

Using Third-party Tools to Uninstall Programs

After you use the methods discussed in this post above, you should be able to force uninstall the programs easily. However, there are many third-party applications like Revo Uninstaller available on the Internet that can help you uninstall your programs with ease. You can simply download and run those applications to uninstall your desired program.

Related Question

Can I Uninstall Apps if They Are Affected With Virus?

Sometimes, the malware and viruses prevent the programs from uninstallation. So, it is better if you run a full scan of your computer before uninstalling the apps. If you don’t have an antivirus installed on your system, you can use the built-in malware scanner with Windows.

Follow these steps: