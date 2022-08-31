While Mac isn’t known for running heavy processes, for the ones it can run, Mac provides a smooth user experience. However, even normal working applications can sometimes get unresponsive in almost every OS, including Mac.

This could partly be because of low memory (RAM) space, high CPU usage, or the application’s problem. The best way to fix this kind of issue would be to terminate the app’s processes, also known as force quit.

So, here are some ways you can force quit an application on Mac.

How to Force Quit an App on Mac?

Mac computers provide a dedicated utility to force an application to close called the Force Quit Application. You also do this by using commands in the Terminal or the activity monitor.

All the methods on this list are very easy to perform, and here’s how you can do it.

Using Force Quit Applications

Using the Force Quit App is one of the simplest and easiest ways to end an application’s process on a Mac.

Follow the steps below to do so.

Tap on the Apple menu and choose Force Quit to open the Force Quit App. (Alternatively, press the Command + Option + Escape button to open it.)

Locate the application you want to close and click on it.

Press on the Force Quit button in the bottom right. Confirm it.

Using Terminal

Follow the steps below to close the program using the Terminal.

Open Terminal from the launch pad. (Terminal may be in Others folder) Enter the command killall filename



Make sure to replace the filename in the command with the file’s actual name. Exit Terminal.

The application should now be closed. However, if the “No matching processes were found” error pops up, make sure the capitalizations in the filename are correct. The file systems in the Terminal are case-sensitive.

Furthermore, if there are spaces between the file name, make sure the file name is enclosed in double quotation marks.

Using Activity Monitor

Follow the steps below to end an application forcibly using activity monitor.

Launch Activity Monitor in your Mac OS. Press on the application you want to close. Tap on Stop button in Activity Monitor.

Select Force Quit.

Using Dock

If an application isn’t responding, you can right-click the app’s icon in the dock, and there will be an option to force quit it. This option only appears when the process is unresponsive.

Nevertheless, this method can be used to forcibly close any applications. To do so, follow the steps below.