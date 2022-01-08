How to Forget Wifi Network on Mac

There are many reasons you might choose to forget a Wi-Fi network, especially while troubleshooting wireless network problems. Regardless of the causes, provided below are a few solutions on how to forget your Wi-Fi Network swiftly.

How to Remove a Wi-Fi Network on a Macbook?

Here’s how you can remove a Wi-Fi network on a Macbook.

Head to the Menu Bar at the top of the Mac home screen.

(You may also opt to navigate towards the Wi- Fi settings by clicking on the Apple Logo at the far left of the menu bar and heading towards the System Preferences) Click on the Wi-Fi icon present on the Menu Bar.

As soon as you click on this, a menu bar will appear. Click on the Advanced Options at the bottom of the menu.

The Advanced Option leads to another tray with detailed options based on managing your computer networks. You will notice a list of Wi-Fi networks located under Preferred Networks. Select the Network you would like to be removed and Press on the (–) symbol located below it.

Your Macbook will then reconfirm the option in another Dialog Box. Select the Remove option. The selected Wi-Fi is now removed.



How to Remove Wi-Fi Network Using Keychain Access?

Apple devices have a file named Keychain Access which stores all your login, passwords and other information related to your Macbook accounts. This file also lets you access your Wi- Fi network passwords.

You can remove your Wi-Fi network through this file as well. Follow the steps below to remove your Wi- Fi network via Keychain Access.

Open Launchpad on your Macbook. Search for Keychains in the Search Bar located at the top of the Launchpad. Click on the Keychain Access Application.

As soon as you open the application, the list of saved passwords in your current and connected iOS Devices will appear. Press on the column with the Kind category enlisted. This makes it easier to distinguish the AirPort Network Passwords. Control Press on the Wi- Fi Network you’d like to forget. Select the Delete option.



How to Retrieve a Wi-Fi Password Using Keychain Access?

After forgetting a Wi-Fi network, you might find yourself in another fix to access it later. There is a file that stores all our previous passwords.

Keychain Access comes to the rescue once again. You can easily retrieve your old Wi-Fi passwords using these simple steps:

Open Keychain Access in your Macbook. Under the Kind category, you will find the list of all specified types of saved passwords. Scroll saved Wi-Fi passwords through the Airport Network Password and search the Wi-Fi network you’d like to retrieve. Control Press the network you would like to retrieve and select the Get Info option.

Another Dialog Box will appear with details based on the selected Wi-Fi. Select the Show Password option.

This will guide you to another Dialog Box, prompting you to enter your Keychain Access Password. Enter your Macbook login password (Username Password) and Press Ok.

You have now successfully retrieved your Wi- Fi Password.



How to Prioritize Your Wi-Fi Networks?

Instead of forgetting networks, you may also opt to prioritize stronger Wi- Fi Networks. Saving the old networks instead of deleting them helps you keep older networks available for a rainy day. Here are a few quick steps to prioritize a network:

Following the steps mentioned above, navigate towards the Network Settings. Press on the Advanced button. This opens up another box with all the Wi- Fi Network Connections placed under Network Name.

Simply, select the Wi- Fi Network connection that you would like to prioritize and move it above other Wi- Fi networks. The higher the Wi-Fi placement, the bigger the priority.

So, the next time you open your Macbook and try to connect a known Wi-Fi, it will connect based on priority in the list.

Why Is My Wi-Fi Network Lagging?

Your router can usually support up to 250 devices at once. However, if there are many devices connected, the bandwidth will be distributed. This can ultimately cause lagging and bad reception.