How-to-Format-a-Hard-Drive-on-mac

Each operating system has its own procedures, even for basic, shared tasks like formatting a hard drive. It’s a simple operation and important to completely understand before you start.

Your purpose for the drive after it’s done formatting will inform the choices you make during the formatting process. Of course, save any information you want to keep to another disk before you start to format any hard drive.

When Should I Format My Hard Drive?

There are many reasons to format your hard drive. It’s a good skill, especially if you like to repair and upgrade your computer. Setting Up Drive: When installing a new drive, you should always format it to prepare it to work with the system it’s going in. Different file system formats have various benefits; some are better than others for Mac computers, depending on your operating system. Even if the disk you’re planning to use is already empty of data, format it before installing it.

Removing Junk Files: Removing excess, unwanted data can improve the performance of your hard drive. If you're using an older drive that has many repeated deleted and saved files in the past, it might work better if you refresh it with a format. Whatever your reason for formatting, everything on the disk will be removed when the format is complete. Never format a disk with information you haven't backed up.

What’s the Best Hard Drive Format for Macs?

The best hard drive format depends on how you intend to use the disk and what version of the operating system you’re using.

APFS: Use this format if you’re using macOS 10.13 or newer software. The Apple File System is the latest and best format for users of the newer operating systems. Some updates include snapshots, fast directory sizing, and space sharing.

It allocates disk space on command; free space can be shared between volumes. It’s also very secure with good encryption options. This format is excellent for SSD and flash storage drives as well.

MS-DOS : It can be shared between Mac and Windows computers but doesn't support file sizes over 4GB or volume sizes over 32 GB.

: It can be shared between Mac and Windows computers but doesn’t support file sizes over 4GB or volume sizes over 32 GB. exFAT: It is another format that works for both Windows and Mac systems. This format could be advantageous if you’re formatting a hard drive that you’ll move between Windows and Mac systems. It’s probably preferable to MS-DOS for drives shared between multiple computer operating systems.

Whichever format you choose, you can format a hard drive with it on your Mac computer.

Formatting Mac Hard Drives

Disk Utility is a program that can reformat drives on Mac computers. While each version is a little different, they are all comparable to procedures for reformatting on macOS Monterey 12. Your method depends on whether you’re reformatting your startup disk or a storage disk.

Reformatting a Storage Disk

Storage disks are a bit easier to format because they don’t store your operating system. You can use this for almost any drive as long as it doesn’t have the OS on it that you’re currently using.

Back up any files you need to save. They will not survive the reformatting process. Open Applications. Open Utilities > Disk Utility. Click View, and then choose Show All Devices.

Click on your disk in the side panel. Click Erase.

Choose Scheme. Choose GUID Partition Map. Click Format and choose your file system. Type in the name you want to give the disk. Click Erase.

Click Done.

Once you do this, the process will start. It can take some time to complete, and you should wait until it’s done before removing the disk from the computer.

Reformatting a Startup Disk

Your startup disk is the one that stores and handles your operating system. If you erase it, you will need recovery media to install a new operating system on it before your computer functions again. Do not start this process unless you are prepared for that.

Choose the Apple menu, and then select About This Mac.

Check to see whether you have a chip or a processor. If it’s labeled chip, you have Apple silicon running your computer. If it’s labeled processor, then you’re using an Intel processor. You must know which you have before you proceed.



For Computers with Apple Silicon

Choose the Apple menu, and then select Shut Down. It needs to turn off completely before you proceed.

Press down the Power button. Hold it until you see a message that says “Loading startup options.”

Click Options. Click Continue. Continue through the prompts until you reach the Recovery app.

Choose Disk Utility. Click View, and then choose Show All Devices. Click on your disk in the side panel. Click Erase. Click Format and choose your file system. Type in the name you want to give the disk. Click Erase.

Click Done.

For Computers with Intel Processors

Restart the computer. Press Command–R.

Enter the password and select the volume if prompted. Choose your administrator account. Open Disk Utility once the Recovery app appears.

Click View, and then choose Show All Devices. Click on your disk in the side panel. Click Erase. Click Format and choose your file system. Type in the name you want to give the disk. Click Erase.

Click Done.

Now you can turn off the computer and reinstall your Mac OS.

Related Questions

Can I Format a Hard Drive for Mac on A Windows PC?

You can format a hard drive for Mac on a Windows PC as long as you don’t mind using one of the shared formats. Built-in ways to format drives in Windows won’t include the Mac-specific formatting options, including APFS and HPS+.

If you’re planning to use the hard drive only on a Mac computer, it’s better to format it with a method that lets you use the appropriate format.

Can I Format a Hard Drive for A Windows PC on A Mac?

You can format a hard drive for a Windows PC on a Mac if you use one of the formats shared between the systems. The exFAT format is probably the best option if you’re formatting a drive for a Windows PC on a Mac.

Can I Format an External Hard Drive on A Mac?

As long as the disk appears in Disk Utility, you should be able to format it with one of the available formatting options.