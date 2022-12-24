How to Forward a Text on iPhone?

Forwarding a text can be useful, especially if you need to send the message to multiple contacts at once. Although you can use the conventional ‘copy and paste’ method to forward the texts, iPhone has an inbuilt feature to do so.

If you forward the texts, the receiver won’t have the knowledge of its original sender and it looks as if the message is actually forwarded from you.

Note: Some carriers may charge you for each text that you send, so be alert when forwarding text via SMS.

Using Forward Feature

Besides sending text messages to multiple people, the forward feature can also be used to select and forward multiple texts at once. This can help you save time but it’s only limited to Apple’s messaging app.

Open the Message app. Find and open the conversation that you want to forward. Once you find the conversation, Tap and hold on to the message that you want to forward to someone. Tap on More.

Now, you will see the Checkmark next to the message that is going to be forwarded. Also, you can select multiple messages by tapping on the circular box.

Once you have selected the message, tap on the Forward icon in the bottom right corner.

Now, you need to enter the name of the person that you would like to forward the message. (You can also forward to multiple people at the same time by entering their names) Then, tap on the Send icon.



Using Copy And Paste Method

You can copy the texts from other text messages or from almost everywhere and paste them into your preferred conversation or notes. For instance, while reading an article you may encounter some intriguing fact, you can specifically copy that paragraph and paste it into conversations.

Find the texts that you want to copy. Then, Double tap or Long tap on the texts and adjust the start and end pointers. Now, tap Copy.

Go to the conversations you want to paste the copied texts. Tap on the Text box and the paste option will pop up. Tap on it.

Then, press on the Send icon.

Forward Messages to Other Apple Devices

If you have a Mac computer, you can send and receive SMS and MMS similar to your iPhone. It means whatever you send/receive from your iPhone will sync to your other Apple devices. It’s convenient and eliminates the need to rely on just iPhone to send texts.

For that, you need to first set up and sync your Message between your iPhone and Mac. But iPhone must be running on iOS 8.1 or higher and your mac must have OS X Yosemite or higher. Similarly, you must be logged into iMessage using the same Apple ID on all Apple devices. To set up follow the below steps.