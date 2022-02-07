How to Forward Emails From Outlook

Microsoft Outlook makes it easier to forward your emails with the help of Rules. With this feature, you can set the Outlook application to perform automated functions like redirecting or forwarding specific or all your email messages.

In this article, we will cover the basics of forwarding automated email messages on the Outlook web version, desktop, and Microsoft 365.

How to Automatically Forward All Emails in Outlook 2013 and 2016

Creating rules and automating actions in Outlook is an easy process. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can automatically forward your emails on Outlook 2013 and 2016.

Launch your Outlook application on your computer device. On the top left corner, click on the File menu. Under Info, select Manage Rules and Alerts.

Click on the New Rule Tab.

Under the start from a blank rule section, click on the Apply rule on messages I receive and click on Next.

For forwarding all emails, leave the space blank. Click on the Next button. Choose the Forward to people or public group option. Click the link from people or a public group.

Enter the email addresses you want to forward. Select your Exceptions if you have any, and click on Next. Specify a Name for the rule. Check the box for Turn on this rule.

Click on Finish. Hit Apply and click OK.

How to Forward Outlook Email on Outlook Web

Many Outlook users prefer the web version of the application. Regardless, you can still create a Rule to automate email functions.

In the web version, there are two ways of automatically forwarding messages. Both methods require you to change the configurations through the Outlook Settings.

How to Turn on Automatic Forwarding on Outlook.com

You can follow this step-by-step guide on automating forward on Outlook without using the Rule feature.

Open up your Outlook and log in. Head over to the Settings on the top-right corner. Click on the View all Outlook Settings option.

From the left side panel, click on Mail. In the Forwarding section, check the box for the Enable Forwarding option. You can now enter the email address to whom you would like to forward it.

You can also check the box for Keep a copy of forwarded messages to keep track of forwarded messages. Click on the Save button.

How to Forward Specific Emails to Outlook

Setting up a rule function is different in the web version of the application. Here is how you can do it.

Navigate to the Settings icon. Select the View all Outlook Settings option. Ensure you have selected the mail option from the left side panel. Choose the Rules option. Click on the Add new rule button.

Fill out a name for your rule. Enter the condition and choose the forwarding action you want to apply according to your preference from the drop-down menu.

For example, choose the Forward to Option and enter the email address you want to forward the email.

You can also add in multiple exceptions. Click on the Save button.

How to Automatically Forward the Emails on Outlook 365

Here are some steps you can follow to automatically forward your emails on Outlook 365:

Navigate to the Home Tab and click on Rules. Click on the drop-down menu and select Edit Rules.

On the bottom-left corner of the screen, click on the + icon.

Give a name for your rule. Set the parameters according to your preferences and click on the Forward To option.

Enter the email addresses that you want to forward. Click on OK.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Forward Several Emails at Once in Outlook?

Yes, the Outlook application allows you to forward multiple emails at once. You can use the Ctrl key to select multiple emails. You can then click on the Forward button. Enter the email address of the recipient, and you are all set.

What Is the Difference Between Redirecting and Forwarding My Email?

When you forward an email, the message recipient will see it as sent from the forwarding account. But, when you redirect an email, everything will be the same as how the original sender sent it. Also, the recipient will see that the original sender has sent the email.

How to Automatically Forward Gmail Messages to Another Account?

Automating the forward message function on Gmail is quite easy. Here are the steps you should follow.