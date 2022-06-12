Games are getting bigger yearly, and they can eat up your 500GB or 1TB of PlayStation Storage before you notice. Let’s say you like all of them, so we’re teaching you how to free up space on PS4 without deleting games.

You need space for downloading and installing more games and apps on your PS4. You also require free storage to download updates and save screenshots, videos, themes, wallpapers, and data.

There’re three ways to free up space on your console. You can manage your internal data, use an external HDD, or install larger internal storage.

Also, remember all games require more than their listed storage to install, as you need to reserve space for their updates. In fact, some titles ask you for twice the size of the listed storage space.

How to Free Up Space on PS4?

You can free up storage by deleting applications, screenshots, saved data, themes, and games. Of course, we’re leaving out games, but all of this works through the same menu.

The second option is plugging an external HDD drive. The PS4 should recognize a compatible option automatically and prompt you to format the drive. Then, you’d be able to use it to store apps and add-ons.

Like the Xbox One or Xbox Series, the PS4 allows you to install and play games on external drives, so the second option is perhaps the best.

Still, there’s a third option. You can install a larger drive on your PS4. You can pick up, for example, a 2TB HDD drive and expand your internal storage. However, you would lose the data within the internal drive unless you back it up on an external HDD or a USB flash drive.

How to Manage the PS4’s Internal Storage?

You can go to the System Storage menu, delete apps, screenshot themes, and save data.

Deleting Applications From the PS4

Let’s say you want to delete applications. Here’s how to do it

Go to Settings Select Storage > System Storage Select Applications. The menu will showcase apps as well as games, so be careful about what you delete Highlight the app you want to delete Press the Options button on your controller Select Delete

You can delete as many apps as you want. Then, you can go back to the System Storage menu and access the other categories to manage your data.

For example, on Capture Gallery, you will find all the videos and screenshots you saved while playing.

Deleting Saved Data From the PS4

You can also delete saved data to save up a couple of gigabytes. Here’re the instructions:

Select Settings Select Application Saved Data Management Select between System Storage, Online Storage, or USB Storage Device. You can select Auto-Upload to upload all of your saved data to the cloud if you have a PSN account plus a PSN connection. Select Delete. Again, you can select Upload to Online Storage to save your data on the cloud. It requires an active PlayStation Plus account Select a game to delete its data with the X button Select all of the game’s data Select Delete

You can repeat the process to delete saved data stored online or on an external HDD drive / USB flash drive.

How to Use an External Storage Drive on Your PS4?

You can buy or use external storage or a USB flash drive at home. You can also buy a new one, as HDD drives are cheap.

Here, you can install applications, games, and add-ons. You can’t save data, screenshots, and themes, though.

Regardless, here’s what you require to use external storage on the PS4:

The console needs to have software version 4.5 or later. An update to its latest version will ensure it will work

The external drive must be HDD

The storage can be 250GB to 8TB

The USB connection protocol must be USB 3.0 or later

You can use a single external drive for games and apps simultaneously

There’re also particular SuperSpeed requirements:

SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps USB 3.0/USB 3.1 Gen1/USB 3.2 Gen1 SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2/USB 3.2 Gen2/USB 3.2 Gen1x2 SuperSpeed USB 20 Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2x2

Here’re two options so you get the idea:

Formatting the External Drive for Your PS4

Here’s how to make the external drive on your PS4:

Plug the external drive into the console’s USB port Go to Settings Go to Devices Select USB Storage Devices Select your external HDD Select “Format as extended storage.” Here, you can also find the option of “Stop Using This USB Storage Device” if you want to leave it behind or use it somewhere else

Formatting the drive will remove all of its data, so ensure you back the important bits. Also, after you format it to fit the PS4, it becomes available for its games and apps only.

Moving PS4 Games to the External Drive

Now, you can move your games and apps to the external storage:

Go to Settings Select Storage > System Storage Select Applications Highlight the game or app you want to move Press the Options button on the controller Select Move to Extended Storage

You can repeat the process with all the apps you want to move. Alternatively, there’s a way to move various items in a bundle:

Go back to Settings Go to Storage > System Storage Select Applications Press the Options button on the controller Select Move to Extended Storage Select all of the games and apps you want to move by ticking the boxes Select Copy and then Ok to begin the transfer You can move games and apps from external to internal storage. It would be the same process; only you would choose USB storage rather than system storage.

Moving Saved Data to the PS4

Similarly, you can also move your saved data to the external drive:

Go to Settings Select Application Saved Data Management Select Saved Data in System Storage Select Copy to USB Storage Device Select all of the data you want to move Select Copy and confirm

The process is similar, but you would have to choose “Saved Data on USB Storage Device” rather than “Saved Data in System Storage.”

Selecting the External Drive as the Default Install Location

Additionally, you can select the external HDD as your default install location:

Go to Settings Select Storage Press the Options button on your controller Select Application Install Location Select Extended Storage

Backing Up Your Data on an External HDD

You can back up your data on the external drive. In case something goes wrong, you won’t miss anything.

For example, if you swap the internal drive or restore the console to factory settings, you will find a use for your backup.

Go to Settings Select System Select Backup and Restore Select Back Up PS4 Select Yes Select what you’ll back up by checking the boxes (applications, captures, saved data, and themes) You can press the X on Applications to check and uncheck the games and apps you want to copy Click Next to continue. The Next button won’t be available if what you’re copying is more than the available space on the external drive Once you click Next, select Back Up to finish the process

How to Install a New Internal Drive on Your PS4?

The most difficult way to upgrade your storage is by replacing the internal storage drive. It requires you to take part of the console apart. For the process, you need a T8 screwdriver or a Phillips head screwdriver.

Also, you can install either a SATA SSD or an HDD. An SDD would be a big boost for your old console in terms of speed and overall performance, but it’s pricier than an HDD.

For requisites, the console supports up to 8TB of internal storage. You can put any 2.5” SATA or HDD drive as long as it’s 9.5mm in depth. Most models fit the description, but if they don’t, the drive would be too big for the drive bay.

Here’re some examples:

Before you install a new drive, we recommend you backup your internal data, as we explained above. That’s because the new internal drive won’t have anything, not even the operating system.

Installing a New Internal Drive on the PS4

After you buy the new drive, here’re the installation instructions:

Shut down the console, and unplug all of its cables Put the PS4 on a flat surface Slide off the hard drive casing Unscrew the large screw holding the drive bay in place. It should have a PlayStation symbol on it Slide the drive bay out Unscrew the four black screws on the side of the drive enclosure. Don’t take out the rubber holders Remove the drive, and place the new one Screw the black screws back in place Slide the back in place. Make sure it attaches properly to the console Screw the bay back by screwing the large screw again Clip the flap or lid back into place

Reinstall the System Software

The next step is reinstalling the system software. You need to do this offline, so you need an additional external USB drive.

We have a full tutorial, but we’re guiding you anyhow. First, get yourself a USB drive with 6GB of free space.

Plug the USB drive on your Windows or macOS PC Format the drive to FAT32. For example, on Windows 10, right-click the drive on My PC, select Format, select FAT32 on the File system, and click Start Inside the drive, create a folder with the name “PS4“ Inside the “PS4” folder, create a folder with the name “UPDATE” Download the PS4 console reinstallation file from this page Save the “ PS4UPDATE.PUP ” file inside “UPDATE” Unplug the USB drive from your PC P Press and hold the power button on the PS4 for about seven seconds After the second beep, it will initiate in Safe Mode Plug your controller into the console with its USB cable, and press the PS button Select option 7: Initialize PS4 (Reinstall System Software) Select Update from USB Storage Device You can plug the USB drive with the reinstallation file at this point Select OK

Afterward, let the console finish the process. It will restart and guide you through the initial tutorial to set it up.

You will have to put your Wi-Fi password again if you don’t use an ethernet cable and put your PSN account credentials. On top of that, you will select region, date, and other data.

Once you’re done, perhaps you may want to get your data back. You can use the online saved data automatically after logging into your PSN account.

But if you saved data on an external storage drive, there’s an additional step you need to take.

Restoring Your Data From the External Drive

If you restored your data to the external storage, here’s how to get it back:

Plug the external storage on your PS4 Go to Settings > System Select Back up and Restore Select Restore PS4 Select the restore file. You will see them in the order of creation (by date) Select Restore Select Yes Wait until the process finishes

The process should take back all your games, apps, videos, screenshots, and saved data you backed up on the external drive.

Alternatively, you can move your saved data, games, apps, and gallery files from the external storage to the system storage.