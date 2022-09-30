While using Sheets, you may feel the need to lock specific rows or columns while scrolling through the grid. Google Sheets has the feature where you can lock rows and columns from the Freeze tool. Using this feature, you could freeze the top and range of rows/columns from the top.

If you’re interested in using this feature, this article is your guide! Keep reading to learn more about how you can freeze rows and columns in Google Sheets!

Why Freeze Rows and Columns?

While scrolling through your sheets, you may have noticed that the rows and columns to the left disappear as you scroll across the sheets. Similarly, the ones on top disappear as you scroll down. This can be bothersome if your heading is on the top rows/columns.

When you freeze the rows/columns, Sheets locks the alignment, so the row/column is always on display when you scroll through the grid. You can freeze specific rows/columns when you have the information you wish to view every time you scroll through your sheet.

How to Freeze Rows and Columns on Google Sheets?

There are two ways you could freeze rows and columns on Google Sheets. You could either use the Freeze tool from the program or use your mouse to adjust the divider in the grid to pin the rows and columns.

Using Freeze Tool

Google Sheets has a dedicated tool to freeze your desired alignment. Using this tool, you can freeze either the top alignment or multiple rows and columns from the top to the selected alignment. Refer to the following steps to use the Freeze tool on Google Sheets to pin your alignment:

Open your documents from Google Sheets. From the document, select View from the menubar.

Select Freeze.

From the fly-out menu, to freeze rows, select either: 1 Row : Freezes the top row.

: Freezes the top row. 2 Rows : Freeze the top two rows.

: Freeze the top two rows. Up to row X: Freeze the rows from the top to the row with the selected cell.



If you wish to freeze columns, select either: 1 column : Freezes the top column.

: Freezes the top column. 2 columns : Freezes the top two columns.

: Freezes the top two columns. Up to column X: Freezes the columns from the top to the selected cell.



Adjust the Divider

Google Sheets has a grey divider resting on the top-right corner of the grid. You can drag the slider right under the alignment you wish to freeze. Follow these steps to freeze your desired dataset from the Google Sheets grid:

Open the document with the alignment you want to freeze. Head to the top-left corner of the grid. Place your cursor over the gray divider and wait for the icon to change into a hand.

Drag the slider and release it under the row or column you wish to freeze.



How to Unfreeze Rows and Columns?

Let’s assume you changed your mind about pinning the alignment. You can unfreeze them easily from the Freeze tool. Follow along with these steps to unfreeze your pinned rows and columns from your Google Sheets grid:

From your document, select View from the menubar.

Select Freeze.

From the fly-out menu, to unfreeze rows select No Rows. To unpin columns, choose No Columns.



How to Freeze Rows and Columns Simultaneously?

When you freeze a particular alignment in Google Sheets, Google Sheets pins it on top. This means that the frozen row or column will always be on display even when you scroll through the grid on Google Sheets

You can freeze the rows and columns simultaneously using the Freeze tool in Google Sheets. Refer to the following steps if you wish to freeze both the rows and columns from the Google Sheets grid: